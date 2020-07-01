Columbia pair accused of trying to blow up Tillman statue on SC Statehouse grounds

COLUMBIA — Two Columbia residents have been arrested after leaving an “incendiary device” at the base of the Benjamin Tillman monument on the S.C. Statehouse grounds, authorities said.

Anna Elizabeth Jordan, 19, and James McTeer, 36, are both facing charges of arson and threatening to use destructive force, the South Carolina Department of Public Safety said.

Around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, officers found a device at the foot of the 80-year-old bronze statue of South Carolina’s former governor and U.S. senator that has been targeted for removal because Tillman was an avowed white supremacist.

Agents from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division’s bomb squad and arson investigation unit assisted in examining and disposing of the device.

The statue did not sustain any permanent damage. No details were provided on what led to the arrests.

Jordan and McTeer were booked into the Alvin S. Green Detention Center, authorities said.

“The State House grounds must be a place where everyone can feel safe to peaceably assemble and exercise their First Amendment rights, however, there is no place for violence or vandalism," said Matthew Calhoun, chief of the state Bureau of Protective Services, which patrols the Statehouse.

The incident comes at a time of heightened awareness over divisive figures in South Carolina’s past, including the virulent white supremacist Tillman, who was governor from 1890 through 1894 before a 23-year-career in the U.S. Senate.

Tillman worked tirelessly to deny African Americans access to the ballot box and, as noted by Historic Columbia, once bragged that he “shot negroes and stuffed ballot boxes” in the racially charged 1876 Hamburg Massacre.

State Rep. Seth Rose, D-Columbia, is proposing legislation to remove Tillman’s visage from the capitol complex, while trustees at Clemson and Winthrop universities want permission from lawmakers to scrub his name from campus buildings.