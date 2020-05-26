Columbia mom stunned by daughter's slave journal assignment, district calls it an oversight

COLUMBIA — Ursula Harris was forced into an awkward conversation with her Richland County School District One fourth grader, and she’s demanding to know why it had to happen at all.

Harris’ daughter was completing her work on Monday night when she came across a social studies assignment asking her to write a journal entry from the perspective of a slave or a slave owner.

“When I looked at the lesson, I just couldn’t believe it. I’m still trying to wrap my mind around it,” Harris said. “How do you even put that in a lesson plan in 2020?”

According to district leaders, it was an oversight that found its way into lesson plans sent home amid the flurry of activity leading up the closure of schools in March. They were included as sample assignments that teachers could have sent out, taken parts of or ignored altogether, officials said.

“In very quickly pulling together learning activities for students to complete at home, the sample lesson activity on slavery was inadvertently included in the fourth grade social students learning packet. When it was brought to our attention back in March, it was addressed at that time,” Superintendent Craig Witherspoon said in a statement.

Richland County One is the state’s ninth-largest district, with 24,000 students across 52 schools.

Although the packets were distributed several weeks ago, Harris said her daughter didn’t encounter the assignment until this week, as she wound down her course work.

“I’m all for history but what’s right is right, and what’s wrong is wrong,” Harris said. “It needs to be addressed, and it needs to be addressed now.”

Harris posted an image of the assignment on her Facebook page Tuesday morning, and it has been shared more than 450 times.

Harris refused to let her daughter pen an entry, instead writing, “My child will not complete this assignment!!!” along the bottom in red marker.

District spokeswoman Karen York said officials aren’t sure how many students ended up with the essay in their take-home packets, but all will receive class credit for it.

“The activity was inappropriate and should not have been included. Students should not complete the activity, and their grade will not be impacted by leaving the activity blank or removing it completely from the packet,” Witherspoon said. “We regret that this occurred and apologize for any offense taken by any of our students and parents.”

It's not the first time a slavery-related assignment drew the ire of Soda City parents. In 2016, the Richland County School District Two pulled a five-page exercise titled "My Life as a Slave" that put students at Killian Elementary in the position of being kidnapped from West Africa, put on a ship and sold at an auction. Pupils were asked to draw pictures and talk about their lives in bondage.