Columbia man arrested with 90 firearms had researched mass shootings, prosecutors say

A 25-year-old Columbia college student has been arrested after federal agents said they discovered he had fraudulently obtained dozens of firearms and more than 23,000 rounds of ammunition. The man, federal prosecutors said on Wednesday, had also researched mass shootings on his computer.

Edward Daniel Kimpton Jr. has been charged with federal wire fraud, mail fraud and possession of machine gun violations. In a complaint filed by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, agents said Kimpton, a student at Midlands Technical College, had used a complicated scheme to obtain weapons, ammunition and tactical gear without paying for them.

According to the investigating agents, Kimpton would use false names to contact online sellers in several states about purchasing firearms and other goods. He would agree to make a purchase and use an electronic payment platform to complete the order. The sellers were in Arizona, California, Florida, Indiana, Tennessee, Washington state and South Carolina.

After he took possession of the item, he would contest the sale, saying he never received it. Kimpton was therefore able to keep the purchased good and receive a refund, agents said. The fraud began in June 2018, according to the complaint.

By the time of his arrest, Kimpton had amassed 90 firearms, including semi-automatic and tactical weapons. He had more than 23,000 rounds of ammunition and five bump stocks, along with firearm scopes, tactical helmets and other gear, gas masks, gas mask filters and body armor.

ATF agents also found that Kimpton had searched the internet three times for the firearms used in the Santa Fe school shooting, one time for the shooter and two times for "gas mask shooting."

He also appeared to have visited websites with content about mass shootings in Charleston and Florence, agents said.

Kimpton was in custody and could not be reached, and it was unclear on Wednesday who was representing him in the case.