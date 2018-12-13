Firefighters in Columbia are battling a blaze Thursday night at a historic structure that once housed the state's mentally ill patients.
Columbia Fire Department crews were called about 5:40 p.m. to a two-alarm fire at the vacant Babcock Building, a red-domed structure at the site of the former South Carolina State Hospital on Bull Street. Firefighters arrived to flames shooting through the roof.
No one was believed to be inside.
Firefighters are using ladder trucks to attack the flames from outside. Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins said he wanted to avoid crews entering the structure because the old building's wooden floors are riddled with holes.
Sparks flew as firefighters cut through metal bars over the windows to access rooms that housed patients decades ago.
Crews were able to contain the blaze to the fourth floor on the south side of the building. But more than two hours after arriving on scene, firefighters continued to battle flare-ups and flames that popped out of the roof.
At this time we are continuing to attack the fire at the Babcock building from the outside. Ladder trucks are spraying water from above ...firefighters hitting scene from the side. @ColaFire pic.twitter.com/BPOiIh9LFt— Columbia Fire (@ColaFire) December 14, 2018
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The Babcock Building is the centerpiece of a 181-acre campus dotted with worn-down buildings that were once at the core of the state's mental health system. It has long sat empty.
Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook said officers did a sweep of the site three weeks ago and didn't find any vagrants in the Babcock Building, though they did see evidence of people living in other buildings on the campus.
If you’re in downtown #Columbia this evening you may notice hazy conditions. A lot of smoke is coming from the scene at the old hospital. @ColaFire pic.twitter.com/kKL6a6f4uF— Columbia Fire (@ColaFire) December 13, 2018
Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the Babcock was constructed in four stages beginning in 1857 amid a push to improve facilities for a growing population of mentally ill patients. It was the second building to house patients.
Developers plan to turn the Babcock into nearly 200 apartments. They hope to start construction on the old hospital in the next year or two, said Tracie Broom, a spokeswoman for BullStreet District.
Another BullStreet project, Spirit Communications Park, is home to Columbia's minor league baseball team.
.@ColaFire Chief Aubrey Jenkins says fire at historic red-domed Babcock building has been contained to 4th floor on the south side so far. Crews behind him were looking for hot spots. He did not want to send firefighters deep inside because of holes in wooden floors. pic.twitter.com/DhNfo3dMgM— Andy Shain (@AndyShain) December 14, 2018