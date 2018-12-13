COLUMBIA — Firefighters battled a blaze at a historic building that once housed the state's mentally ill patients for more than four hours Thursday night. 

Columbia Fire Department crews were called about 5:40 p.m. to a two-alarm fire at the vacant 161-year-old Babcock Building, a red-domed structure at the sprawling site of the former South Carolina State Hospital on Bull Street. Firefighters arrived to flames shooting through the roof. 

No one was believed to be inside though the Bull Street site can attract the homeless especially as temperatures have dropped in recent weeks.

Firefighters at first used ladder trucks to attack the flames from outside and later entered the structure. Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins said he wanted to avoid having crews go deep inside the old building because the wooden floors are riddled with holes.

Sparks flew as firefighters cut through metal bars over the windows to access rooms that housed patients decades ago.

Crews were able to contain the blaze to the fourth floor on the south side of the building. But more than three hours after arriving on scene, firefighters continued to battle flare-ups and flames that shot from different sections of the roof. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

The Babcock Building is the centerpiece of a 181-acre campus dotted with worn-down buildings that were once at the core of the state's mental health system. It has sat empty for more than 20 years.

Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook said officers did a sweep of the site three weeks ago and didn't find anyone in the Babcock Building, though they did see evidence of people living in other buildings on the campus. 

Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the Babcock was constructed in four stages beginning in 1857 amid a push to improve facilities for a growing population of mentally ill patients. It was the second building to house patients at the site.

Developers plan to turn the Babcock into nearly 200 apartments. They hope to start construction on the old hospital in the next year or two, said Tracie Broom, a spokeswoman for BullStreet District

The city of Columbia is hoping to transform the site with residences, shops, offices and restaurants.

Spirit Communications Park, home to Columbia's minor league baseball team, is next door to the Babcock as well as an office building and a set of new townhouses.  

