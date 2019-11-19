COLUMBIA — The sole "adult" business within Columbia’s municipal limits was dealt a near-lethal blow Tuesday after the City Council voted unanimously to revoke its business license.
Taboo, which opened inside a former Devine Street Taco Bell in 2011, has been in the city’s crosshairs almost from the start with Columbia leaders dishing out $250,000 in an effort to shutter it that went all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court.
“It is the end of Taboo,” Columbia City Councilman Moe Baddourah said.
Taboo owner Jeffrey White, who did not attend Tuesday’s meeting, told The Post and Courier earlier this month he was considering a move out of state because of “battle fatigue” brought on by fights through zoning and court decisions that have forced him to abandon much of his inventory.
On Oct. 14, city officials told White that his application was being denied for several violations, including remaining open despite a March 8, 2018, ruling by a state court that barred its operation as a “sexual device shop or other sexually oriented business.”
White and his partner, Larry Boyer, also are facing a $28,500 court-ordered fine, and city regulators said that outstanding balance was another reason for denying the business license.
White appealed 10 days later, putting the matter in the council’s hands for final action.
That came quickly on Tuesday after attorneys laid out the case against Taboo.
After less than 30 minutes, the council voted 5-0 to strip Taboo of its license.
“It’s important to understand the staff and the City Council — especially myself — have been pushing everything we can to move this forward and close this business, because it’s affecting our neighborhood,” said Baddourah, whose district includes Taboo. “And the defense really didn’t have much to say, because the evidence was so obvious.”
White did not respond to a text message request from The Post and Courier seeking comment, but general manager Cheyenne Wiseman said Taboo’s owners expected such a vote.
“We get the same outcome every time, but it’s worth the fight every single time,” she said. “If you really have the belief something is going to work, then you’re going to fight tooth and nail to make it happen, and that’s the belief that we have. We have the belief that everyone’s entitled to their God-given right to do adult things, and we’re helping move that along.”
Meanwhile, Baddourah said he had an idea of how Taboo’s opponents might respond to Tuesday’s vote.
“If I’m not mistaken, there probably will be a block party right on Devine Street," he said. "They’ve been looking for this day to happen since I got elected in 2012, and it’s important that we close this chapter and move on. The neighbors will be extremely happy to know this is the end of Taboo.”
In his response to the city, White offered to mothball Taboo if an offer was made to buy out his lease by Feb. 17 — also enabling the fine to be paid. Baddourah said those talks will continue.
“We haven’t gotten to the final negotiation whether we want to buy him out or not, but as for the fine, they have to pay it until we come up with a different agreement,” Baddourah said.