Collision shuts down section of I-26 in Charleston

A section of Interstate 26 in Charleston is expected to be closed for several hours following a serious collision, Charleston police said.
I-26 westbound from the Romney Street exit (the Ravenel Bridge split) to Cosgrove Avenue is shut down as a result of the collision, police said in a 6:15 a.m. tweet.
The S.C. Highway Patrol's Multidisciplinary Accident Investigation Team has been called to the scene to investigate.
Police have released no further details about the collision, but said to expect that section of the interstate to remain closed for some time. A police spokesman referred further questions to the Highway Patrol.
This story is developing. Check back for more details.