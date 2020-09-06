You are the owner of this article.
Collision shuts down section of I-26 in Charleston

  Updated
siren stock (copy)

Charleston police say a section of Interstate 26 has been closed due to a serious collision 

A section of Interstate 26 in Charleston is expected to be closed for several hours following a serious collision, Charleston police said. 

I-26 westbound from the Romney Street exit (the Ravenel Bridge split) to Cosgrove Avenue is shut down as a result of the collision, police said in a 6:15 a.m. tweet.

The S.C. Highway Patrol's Multidisciplinary Accident Investigation Team has been called to the scene to investigate. 

Police have released no further details about the collision, but said to expect that section of the interstate to remain closed for some time. A police spokesman referred further questions to the Highway Patrol. 

This story is developing. Check back for more details. 

Reach Glenn Smith at 843-937-5556. Follow him on Twitter @glennsmith5.

Watchdog/Public Service Editor

Glenn Smith is editor of the Watchdog and Public Service team and helped write the newspaper’s Pulitzer Prize-winning investigation, “Till Death Do Us Part.” He is a Connecticut native and a longtime crime reporter.

