Collision involving Charleston County deputy and 2 other cars leads to injuries

NORTH CHARLESTON — A Charleston County sheriff's deputy was involved in a three-vehicle collision Thursday morning, sending the deputy and another driver to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Around 7:11 a.m. Thursday, the driver of a Toyota Camry was traveling east on North Rhett Avenue when another vehicle sideswiped the Toyota. That caused the Toyota to cross the median and strike the deputy's car head on, S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell told The Post and Courier.

The deputy and the Toyota's driver were taken to an area hospital. No one else was reported injured.

The third driver left the scene and has not been identified. Information was not provided on the make or model of that individual's car.

Earlier this month, another collision involving a Charleston County deputy killed two civilians.

In that case, the deputy was driving north on U.S. Highway 17 and another car was stopped at a stop sign on Beehive Road trying to turn left and go south on U.S. 17, a S.C. Highway Patrol trooper told The Post and Courier.

As the civilians' car moved to turn left, the deputy’s patrol car slammed into its driver’s side, killing the driver and passenger.