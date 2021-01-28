Collision between Charleston County deputy's vehicle and other car leads to injuries

NORTH CHARLESTON — A Charleston County deputy was involved in a collision Thursday morning that sent those involved to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash occurred in North Charleston on North Rhett Avenue near Wright Street, a sheriff's office spokesman said. An oncoming car collided with the deputy's vehicle, he reported shortly before 8 a.m. Thursday.

Earlier this month, another collision involving a Charleston County deputy killed two civilians.

In that incident, the deputy was driving north on U.S. 17 and another car was stopped at a stop sign on Beehive Road trying to turn left and go south on 17, a S.C. Highway Patrol trooper told The Post and Courier.

As the civilians' car was turning left, the deputy’s patrol car slammed into its driver’s side, killing the driver and passenger.