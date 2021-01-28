You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Collision between Charleston County deputy's vehicle and other car leads to injuries

  • Updated
Sheriff's crime scene tape for web recurring, webref, web ref (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy)

NORTH CHARLESTON — A Charleston County deputy was involved in a collision Thursday morning that sent those involved to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash occurred in North Charleston on North Rhett Avenue near Wright Street, a sheriff's office spokesman said. An oncoming car collided with the deputy's vehicle, he reported shortly before 8 a.m. Thursday.

Earlier this month, another collision involving a Charleston County deputy killed two civilians. 

In that incident, the deputy was driving north on U.S. 17 and another car was stopped at a stop sign on Beehive Road trying to turn left and go south on 17, a S.C. Highway Patrol trooper told The Post and Courier.

As the civilians' car was turning left, the deputy’s patrol car slammed into its driver’s side, killing the driver and passenger.

Reach Fleming Smith at 843-937-5591. Follow her on Twitter at @MFlemingSmith.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News