Colleton County Sheriff Andy Strickland ripped into a county official who questioned a large Myrtle Beach hotel bill this summer, saying in email that the official was "being nosey as hell."

The dust-up came after a county procurement manager asked for receipts related to a $1,500.30 room charge on the sheriff's county-issued credit card, according to emails obtained by The Post and Courier under the state's Freedom of Information Act.

The bill was one of four room charges from Marriott Myrtle Beach totaling $5,594.32 in mid-July, during the S.C. Sheriffs' Association weeklong conference.

Auditors apparently had documentation for three room charges but were looking for supporting receipts to justify the fourth, the emails show.

But Strickland pushed back hard.

In an email to his administrative assistant, Susan Johnson, the sheriff wrote:

"If the auditor's (sic) have a question pertaining to this expenditure, then I will answer questions. You put down on your records that I approved it. Asking a question for the right reason is one thing, however over stepping your boundaries, taking advantage of your position and being nosey as hell is another."

He concluded his email: "As the Sheriff of this county I approved this message along with this expenditure and that's the end of it."

Asked about the hotel charge issue Wednesday, Strickland said that neither he nor the Sheriff's Office "has any wrongdoing to hide." He said he would respond in more detail Thursday.

Strickland's challenge to the procurement official was reminiscent of other battles between South Carolina sheriffs and county officials, a pattern highlighted earlier this year in The Post and Courier's investigation "Above the Law."

It also comes on the heels of the newspaper's report Tuesday that revealed how Strickland sent a threatening email to his staff.

In that message, he warned his employees they could be fired without cause if they chose not to "remain loyal and support" him. Strickland is running for reelection this year.

In addition, another controversial memo has caused a stir, one sent weeks after Strickland's wife was arrested by state troopers on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Two weeks after Erica Danielle Strickland's Dec. 30 arrest, Capt. Clint Crouse asked deputies to stop collaborating with the state’s Highway Patrol, an internal email memo showed.

"Unless the situation is a life or death situation the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office will no longer be assisting the Highway Patrol," the email stated. "No deputy is to assist in Trooper duties. We will not direct traffic for accidents. All deputies are expected to stop and assist broken down citizens if you drive up on them."

Crouse said Wednesday the memo was not related to Erica Strickland's arrest, and that she and the sheriff were separated at the time. The captain said the directive to stand down from assisting Highway Patrol stemmed from hiccups between the two agencies during a particularly bad head-on collision in the county early this year. He said the to agencies have since resolved the dispute and are assisting each other. Strickland was elected as a Democrat in late 2012 and reelected as a Republican in 2016. He faces five opponents in the upcoming election. One of his opponents, Anthony Buchanan, said the recent emails painted an unflattering picture of Strickland's leadership. “If you had given the citizens of Colleton County and you have given your subordinates 150 percent of your time, you wouldn’t have to put out messages like this," Buchanan said. “If you have done the right thing, you should have nothing to worry about.” The controversies in Colleton are similar to those that have erupted across South Carolina. Sheriffs are unusual islands of government. With their authority rooted in the state constitution, they operate with more independence than typical county departments.

This tension was in full view last year when then-Florence County Sheriff Kenney Boone tried to put three rooms on the county's tab—two for himself and a third for a retired sheriff.

When the county's finance director asked for an explanation, Boone fired off an email: "I don't have to get permission from you for anything that I do." Boone then left voicemails threatening to send a deputy to the director's house.

In April, a South Carolina grand jury indicted Boone on charges that he embezzled federal narcotics funds to buy personal items. Boone was the 12th South Carolina sheriff in the past decade to be accused of breaking laws they swore to uphold.