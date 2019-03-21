A 41-year-old Colleton County woman was identified Thursday as the individual whose body was found on the side of a dirt road in Adams Run.

The Charleston County Coroner's Office said Elizabeth D. Germany died of a gunshot wound.

Her body was uncovered March 6 in a rural stretch of Parkers Ferry Road by a man who was looking for his dog, Charleston County Sheriff's Office deputies said.

Little information is known about the circumstances surrounding the woman's slaying other than foul play is suspected, authorities said.

Sheriff's spokesman Capt. Roger Antonio said after Germany was found, several people have been interviewed, including a 30-year-old man who was arrested on unrelated outstanding charges.

Deputies are investigating his possible involvement, though he has not been charged in connection to the homicide, Antonio added.

The death is the second homicide investigated by the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office this year. There have been 16 homicides in the tri-county area.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.