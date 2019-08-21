Rita Pangalangan and Larry King (copy)

Rita Pangalangan and Larry King. Colleton County Sheriff's Office/Provided

 Provided

The Colleton County teacher who authorities said left her daughter in car for several hours on a hot afternoon earlier this month, causing her death, has resigned.

Rita Pangalangan, an educator with the Colleton County School District since 1994, gave up her post Aug. 13, and the school board accepted her resignation Wednesday during a special session, said Sean Gruber, a district spokesman. 

Pangalangan, 49, and Larry King, 41, of Ruffin, were both charged with murder after leaving 13-year-old Christina Pangalangan, a Colleton County Middle School eighth-grader, in a hot car. The Associated Press previously reported she was a student with special needs.

Colleton County authorities were summoned the afternoon of Aug. 5 to King's residence, 11685 Lowcountry Highway, for a report of a child who had been left in a vehicle, according to the Sheriff's Office. The girl, who was taken out of the vehicle by a relative, was on the ground beside the car when officers arrived and died at the scene.

Pangalangan was a teacher in the Thunderbolt Career and Technology Center in Walterboro where she worked with students wanting to become educators.

Reach Michael Majchrowicz at 843-937-5591.

Michael Majchrowicz is a reporter covering crime and public safety. He previously wrote about courts for the Daily Hampshire Gazette in Northampton, Massachusetts. A Hoosier native, he graduated from Indiana University with a degree in journalism.

