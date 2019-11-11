The sheriff of Colleton County, who was charged with second-degree domestic violence Saturday, has announced a leave of absence, effective immediately, from his position.

Robert Anderson Strickland Jr., 40, was accused by state authorities of repeatedly punching a woman in the face. He was booked into the Colleton County jail Saturday and has since been released.

"For the last seven years the great citizens of Colleton County have placed their trust in me," Strickland said in a statement released Monday evening. "As Sheriff, out of love, and respect for my employees, and the citizens of Colleton County, I have placed myself on a leave of absence."

He noted that his decision was standard policy in the department.

"This time will allow me to heal, and self-reflect on myself. I will strive to be stronger, and better at serving the citizens of Colleton, and my employees upon returning," Strickland said in the statement.

Strickland said Chief Deputy Buddy Hill is responsible for the department during his absence.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit filed by the State Law Enforcement Division, Strickland punched a member of his household in the face several times Thursday evening before taking the woman's cellphone to prevent her from calling 911.

Strickland could face up to three years behind bars and a fine between $2,500 and $5,000 if found guilty of the misdemeanor.

He has served as sheriff for Colleton County since 2012 and is up for reelection in 2020. During the past year, he's faced more than one controversy, including threatening messages to his staff demanding they "remain loyal and support him."

The Post and Courier's "Above the Law" report released earlier this year showed how several SC sheriffs have abused their office for personal benefit.