A Colleton County grand jury indicted their sheriff on a second-degree domestic violence charge Thursday morning, prompting Governor Henry McMaster to suspend him from office.
Sheriff Andy Strickland, 40, placed himself on a leave of absence shortly after his Nov. 9 arrest. State authorities say he punched a woman several times before taking her phone and damaging a vehicle after she locked herself inside.
The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating the allegation while the Attorney General's Office handles prosecution.
McMaster issued an executive order appointing SLED Lieutenant Charles Lytle Ghent to serve in Strickland's place until his case is adjudicated or voters elect a new sheriff in the 2020 election.
If convicted, Strickland faces up to three years behind bars and a fine between $2,500 and $5,000.
When he was elected in 2012, Strickland became the youngest sheriff in South Carolina.