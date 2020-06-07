Colleton County residents raise their voices for justice on courthouse steps in Walterboro

WALTERBORO — When more than 100 protesters chanted "I can't breathe," in front of the Colleton County Courthouse on Sunday, they were thinking not only of George Floyd but also the racism they experience in their own community.

"The same things happening in the larger cities are happening here in Colleton County," said Tyeesha Aiken, who led the evening protest with the recently formed group Voices of Colleton County. "But the only difference is we don't get the same coverage and exposure, so these things stay hidden."

Marchers across the nation and world have continued a daily demand for justice for more than a week now, and protests are reaching far beyond large cities.

Duane Hyatte of Walterboro told the crowd gathered around the courthouse that he was shocked to see this rally happening in his hometown. Something is really is happening, he said, and — hopefully — changing.

"This is what we needed," he said, referencing the mix of ages and races among the people gathered. "It's gonna take everybody."

Chiffon McNeal of Walterboro said that while she went to Columbia last weekend to march to the Statehouse, she also thought it was equally important to protest in her own city.

"Your local officials need to be held accountable as well," McNeal said. "We need to let them know we're serious. We need to put our foot down."

McNeal said there was an almost immediate negative reaction in town when they announced plans for their first protest May 31. It had been nearly a week since Floyd, a black man, died on Memorial Day after a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into his neck for nearly nine minutes.

Threatening comments were made on social media, she said, and some business owners boarded up their storefronts. The city set an 8 p.m. curfew.

But Aiken said they were very clear it would be a peaceful protest, and when more than 150 people gathered there last weekend, they spoke, marched and dispersed before curfew as planned.

Protesters gathered peacefully again on Sunday. Speakers addressed the crowd for about an hour and a half before the group briefly marched around the downtown area, stopping in front of City Hall to lie down and chant some of Floyd's final words.

The only police presence seen was a few officers who watched the rally from across the street.

Protesters spoke in front of the Confederate monument that towers in front of the county courthouse. Some called for it to be taken down, but Aiken said that would only be a start.

"Taking the monuments down doesn't take the hate out of people's hearts," she said.

Keon Christopher Stephens, a 20-year-old Claflin University student and soon-to-be licensed minister, had the crowd in rapt attention when he delivered a speech that ended with a passionate call to other young people to demand justice.

"We can no longer sit around and let these things be," Stephens said. "Because I can't breathe as long as I'm judged by the color of my skin. I can't breathe as long as I am killed because I am black."

Some people called out their own specific experiences with racism and racial profiling. Multiple speakers called on people to vote and run for office.

Speakers also invoked Derek Smith, a 22-year-old Walterboro resident who was shot and killed by a Colleton County detective last March in the parking lot of a church. Smith was an active-duty member of the S.C. National Guard.

The State Law Enforcement Division investigated the shooting and no criminal charges were filed against detective Shauna Tozier, who said she acted in self-defense when Smith threatened her with a knife.

At Sunday's protest, people called for more answers, saying that the community still felt pain — and no closure — over Smith's death.

Aiken said they want to see investigations into corruption in their county. Earlier this year, now former Colleton County Sheriff Andy Strickland was indicted on multiple charges, including allegations that he used his power as sheriff to coerce an employee into a sexual relationship and ordered on-duty employees to work on his home.

Strickland had been on leave since being indicted on a second-degree domestic violence charge in November.

Walterboro Mayor Bill Young and other local elected officials were invited to the rally, Aiken said, but when a speaker called out to the crowd for any officials in attendance to raise a hand or stand up, there was no response.

Until they get some answers and are able to have a dialogue with local officials, Aiken said, they'll be out there every Sunday at 5 p.m., demanding change.