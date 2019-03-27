Sheriff's crime scene tape (copy) (copy)

A Colleton County fifth-grader has died after the student was critically injured during a fight at Forest Hills Elementary School in Walterboro, district officials said Wednesday.

"On March 25 a fifth-grade Forest Hills Elementary School student suffered injuries after a fight occurred in her classroom," the Colleton County School District said in a statement on its Facebook page. "School administrators promptly secured the scene, ended the fight and called emergency medical services to the school."

The student who was killed has not been identified by authorities. The other student involved in the fight was suspended, and the Colleton County Sheriff's Office is investigating, and no charges have been announced.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Michael Majchrowicz is a reporter covering crime and public safety. He previously wrote about courts for the Daily Hampshire Gazette in Northampton, Massachusetts. A Hoosier native, he graduated from Indiana University with a degree in journalism.