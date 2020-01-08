Colleton County Council has put Sheriff Andy Strickland on unpaid leave.

The move Tuesday night comes after Strickland, 40, was indicted on a second-degree domestic violence charge in November and Gov. Henry McMaster suspended him from office. Strickland had placed himself on paid leave shortly after his Nov. 9 arrest.

The State Law Enforcement Division has been investigating Strickland's case. SLED Lt. Charles Ghent was made interim sheriff until the case is adjudicated or voters elect a new sheriff in November.

"I don't know at this point in time if citizens will be affected by this," council Chairman Steven Murdaugh said.

Murdaugh said that since the governor had already taken action, law enforcement service to Colleton County residents hasn't been interrupted.

The decision to put Strickland on unpaid leave was unanimous, Murdaugh said.

He stressed that Strickland is innocent until proven guilty.

"Andy Strickland is entitled to his day in court," Murdaugh said.

Strickland is scheduled to appear in court Feb. 14. He was charged with domestic violence after allegedly punching a member of his household in the face several times, then preventing her from calling 911, state authorities said.

If found guilty of the misdemeanor, he faces up to three years behind bars and a fine between $2,500 and $5,000.

Strickland was elected as a Democrat in late 2012 and was reelected as a Republican in 2016. He was the youngest sheriff in South Carolina.