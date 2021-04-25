College of Charleston's Top 15 grads: Some feed the mind, others the body, soul and spirit

Before there was Clemson University or the University of South Carolina, before the word "united" was placed before the various colonies, or states, of America, College of Charleston was preparing to educate young Charlestonians.

The college was founded in 1770, though its first class didn't begin for nearly two decades. But once young men and later women matriculated the school, they certainly left their marks in their respective fields.

The College of Charleston has a top-15 list of its most famous or most successful grads. One designed the Washington Monument, one breached racial boundaries, another shattered the glass ceiling for women trying to enter the vaulted institution. Still others saved lives in medicine and the sciences, smashed home runs in the major leagues, slam-dunked success in the NBA and found ways to feed the poor.

Here's a look at these elite 15 grads from College of Charleston:

Robert Mills, Class of 1800 (1781–1855)

Mills graduated from the college when he was just 19 and followed his mentor, architect James Hoban, who was commissioned to design and construct the White House.

Mills went on to create blueprints for a prison in New Jersey and designed the nation’s first Washington Monument, this one in Baltimore. But he also designed many federal buildings in D.C., including the Department of Treasury building, the U.S. Patent Office and the General Post Office.

The pinnacle of his efforts, though, is best seen in the tall spire you can see from anywhere in the U.S. capital — his design for the Washington Monument.

John C. Frémont, Class of 1836 (1813–1880)

Frémont helped the nation move West. In the 1830s and 1840s, he surveyed and mapped out westerly routes because the West was a large unknown. This earned him the moniker as the “Great Pathfinder” for his contributions to exploration of the West.

The college said he was instrumental in the U.S. conquest and development of California. He served there as military governor and one of the state's first U.S. senators. Land he claimed in the Sierra Nevada foothills had rich gold ore veins, making him a multimillionaire.

In 1856, Frémont became the first Republican presidential candidate, before serving as a major general for the Union during the Civil War. In 1861, he issued a proclamation freeing slaves, which was later overturned by President Abraham Lincoln.

Later in life, Frémont served as the fifth governor of Arizona.

J. Waties Waring, Class of 1900 (1880–1968)

Waring worked his way up the legal system and became a federal district judge who helped advance efforts to desegregate South Carolina.

One decision equalized salaries of Black and White teachers and another desegregated the state’s law school.

In 1951, Waring registered a vehement dissent to Briggs v. Elliott, which sustained the so-called "separate but equal" standard established in the late 1800s. He ruled that segregation was “per se inequality,” something that formed the legal foundation for the U.S. Supreme Court’s Brown v. Board of Education decision (1954).

His positions angered segregationists and prompted him to leave South Carolina. He moved to New York City and became active in civil-rights efforts.

Pierrine St. Claire Smith Byrd, Class of 1922 (1899-1994)

Byrd was the College of Charleston's first female graduate. She demonstrated that women could not only excel at the college but also play an integral role on campus.

She graduated top of her 1922 class and received the prestigious Alumni Medal. Byrd also was president of the Co-Ed Club, captain of the women’s basketball team and editor-in-chief of the yearbook, The Comet.

After a lifetime of philanthropy and other activities as a longtime resident of Greenwood, including participating as an accredited judge for the American Rose Society, she passed away in 1994 at age 95. She is buried in Greenwood County.

Dr. Hilla Sheriff, Class of 1924 (1902–1988)

Sheriff graduated in just two years and pursued her medical degree from the Medical College of South Carolina, now MUSC.

She was considered the “Grand Dame of S.C. Public Health” and opened a pediatrics practice in Spartanburg in 1929. She went on to establish the nation's first family-planning clinic associated with a county health department.

Sheriff was awarded the Rockefeller Foundation fellowship, and in 1937 she, like Byrd, broke another glass ceiling and became the first American woman to earn a master of public health degree from Harvard University.

Mary Stewart Allan, Class of 1928 (1908–1975)

Allan graduated into a job as a “Broad Street secretary” in a law office. There, she studied law every chance she could.

In 1933, she took and passed the state Bar examination to become the first woman admitted to the South Carolina Bar.

She completed a master’s degree in social work at the University of Chicago in the late 1930s and used her professional education as a volunteer social worker throughout the Great Depression.

In 1949, she organized Charleston’s first Legal Aid Society.

Eddie Ganaway, Class of 1971 (1944-2013)

It took decades before another barrier was broken at the college. Ganaway became the first Black student to graduate in 1971, following his 1968 admission.

After earning a degree in history, he went on to earn a master's degree in history from Duke University and went on to teach at Illinois State University and South Carolina State University.

He is remembered for his leadership, commitment to enhancing diversity and efforts to strengthen the Charleston community.

In 2007, the college awarded him an honorary doctorate.

Both the Eddie Ganaway Diversity Education and Resource Center and the Eddie Ganaway Distinguished Alumni Award are named in his honor.

Arlinda Locklear, Class of 1973 (1951–present)

Locklear was the first Native American woman to argue a case before the U.S. Supreme Court. But before she could do that, she earned her bachelor's degree from the college in 1973 and then her J.D. from Duke University.

She went to work with the Native American Rights Fund, the nation’s oldest and largest nonprofit law firm dedicated to defending the rights of American Indian tribes, organizations and individuals.

As an expert in Native American law and tribal recognition litigation, Locklear twice served as lead counsel in these Supreme Court cases, which ruled in favor of tribal parties seeking justice.

Dr. John Tisdale, Class of 1986 (1964–present)

Tisdale earned his medical degree from the Medical University of South Carolina and became a physician scientist who focused his research on finding a cure for sickle cell disease through transplanting allogeneic stem cells, known as an allogeneic bone marrow transplant.

He completed a study that demonstrated that bone marrow cells could be transplanted from hyperlipidemia, or HLD, matched sibling donors without completely destroying the patient’s immune system.

Tisdale is now working to extend the concept with alternative strategies to include donors who are not perfectly matched.

He and his team at the National Institutes of Health have set a goal to find a gene therapy strategy for sickle cell disease. They are meeting great success in their clinical trial to cure the disease and their technique may provide a gateway to cure thousands of other genetic disease.

Anthony Johnson, Class of 1997 (1974-present)

Johnson became the college's first NBA draft pick in 1997, when he was selected 40th overall by the Sacramento Kings.

His No. 24 jersey is honored in the rafters of TD Arena, and he still remains the school's all-time career assists leader with 520.

During Johnson's four-year career, the Cougars compiled an 101-17 overall record, including four TAAC championships, two NIT and two NCAA Tournament appearances, including the program's first-round victory over Maryland in the NCAA Southeast Regional.

As a senior in 1996-97, he garnered Honorable Mention All-American honors by The Associated Press, earned a spot on the All-TAAC First Team and was named TAAC Player of the Year, averaging 13.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 7.2 assists per game. This placed him No. 6 nationally.

As a team, the Cougars finished the 1996-97 season 29-3 and ranked 16 in the final Associated Press Top 25 Poll and No. 21 in the USA TODAY/Coaches Top 25 Poll.

Johnson spent 13 years in the NBA with the Kings, Atlanta Hawks, Orlando Magic, Cleveland Cavaliers and New Jersey Nets. He played in three NBA Finals as a member of the Nets in 2002 and 2003 and the Magic in 2009.

Matt Czuchry, Class of 1999 (1977-present)

Czuchry attended the college on a tennis scholarship and earned dual degrees in political science and history. He was awarded the Bishop Robert Smith Award — the highest honor given a student at spring commencement in recognition of high levels of leadership and academic excellence. His biography shows he won the Mr. College of Charleston pageant in 1998.

Soon after graduating, he began his acting career and quickly made a name for himself in Hollywood staring in television shows such as "Gilmore Girls" and "The Good Wife." Czuchry now stars in the Fox Network medical drama "The Resident."

He has received three Screen Actors Guild Award nominations for his work.

Tabetha Boyajin, Class of 2003 (1980-present)

Boyajin earned a degree in physics with a concentration in astronomy. She later earned a master's degree in physics and Ph.D. from Georgia State University and is an astrophysicist on faculty at Louisiana State University.

In her previous post as a postdoctoral fellow at Yale University, she was the lead author of the 2015 paper, “Where’s the Flux?”, which investigates the unusual light curve of a star (KIC 8462852) that has since come to be known as Tabby’s Star (or Boyajian’s Star), making the Atlanta native the first woman to have a star named after her.

Ebony Jade Hilton, Class of 2004 (1982-present)

Hilton earned three bachelor’s degrees — in biochemistry, molecular biology and inorganic chemistry — before going on to earn a medical degree from the Medical University of South Carolina in 2008.

She made history in 2013, when she became the first Black female anesthesiologist at MUSC.

Starting when she was just 8, Hilton knew she wanted to be a doctor. In addition to her position as an associate professor of anesthesiology at the University of Virginia, Hilton is also co-founder of GoodStock Consulting, a health care consulting group; a children’s book author; a public speaker; and community activist.

Brett Gardner, Class of 2005 (1983-present)

Gardner played baseball for the college for three years. In his senior year, he batted .447, tied for the most hits in college baseball with 122, established a Cougars record with 85 runs scored and led the Southern Conference with 38 stolen bases.

Gardner made his Major League Baseball debut with the New York Yankees in 2008 and was part of the Yankees’ 2009 World Series championship team. In 2015 Gardner, or "Gardy" as fans call him, was named an All-Star. In 2016, he won the Gold Glove Award. In 2019, he hit his 100th career home run. He also hit .251 with a career-high of 28 home runs and 74 RBIs. He was re-signed this season with at least one option for next season and is the longest-serving member of the team.

Katie Stagliano, Class of 2020 (1999-present)

Stagliano earned a degree in communication last year with a minor in leadership, change and social responsibility.

In 2008, Stagliano founded Katie's Krops, a nonprofit with the mission to establish vegetable gardens of all sizes with the harvests donated to help feed people in need, as well as to assist and inspire other young people to do the same.

She is the youngest recipient of the Clinton Global Citizen Award for Leadership in Civil Society, presented to her by Matt Damon in 2012. She is also a Global Teen Leader for Three Dot Dash, a Hasbro Community Action Hero, a Build-A-Bear Huggable Hero, was named a top-10 youth volunteer of 2014 by the Prudential Spirit of Community Awards and completed a three-year term as a member of the Youth Advisory Board for the Alliance for a Healthier Generation.

Katie's Krops has won support from organizations like Feeding Better Futures General Mills Scholars Program grand prize and Jersey Mike’s Sub Above Grant program. Today, Katie’s Krops has 100 gardens growing across the country and has donated thousands of pounds of fresh produce to people in need.