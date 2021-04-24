College of Charleston Sports: You'll recognize these standouts

Brett Gardner didn’t receive a single college scholarship offer during his senior year at Holly Hill Academy.

The first time the future New York Yankees outfielder tried to walk on to the baseball team at College of Charleston, the Cougars coaching staff said thanks, but no thanks.

“We were geniuses as a coaching staff," former College of Charleston baseball coach John Pawlowski said. "You look back at what happened with Brett when he first tried out and you have to kind of have to shake your head and laugh. We eventually got it right.”

Pawlowski was in his third season as the Cougars head coach and had done his best to turn over the roster to upgrade the talent. He didn’t have much time for a walk-on outfielder with an “unorthodox swing.”

Gardner, however, wasn’t going to be denied. A few days later, Cougars baseball assistant coach Scott Foxhall got a letter from Gardner’s father — Jerry Gardner who had played in the Philadelphia Phillies minor league organization — asking Foxhall to give his son another look.

“Brett always had that one great tool — his speed,” Foxhall said. “We figured we’d bring him back for a couple of scrimmages. We needed an extra body out there to even out the teams, and use whatever cliché you want, but as they say, the rest is history.”

It wasn’t like Gardner was an overnight success, either. He played in about half the games as a freshman, batting .244 for the season, and finally earned a starting role the following year.

“The thing about Brett was that he never took a play off,” Foxhall said. “Every rep, every at bat, every time he stepped onto the field, he was playing as hard as he could. He gave you everything he had.”

Over his final two seasons, he hit better than .400 and drove in 99 runs and finished his career as the school’s all-time leader in runs scored (214) and stolen bases (96), records that still stand to this day. As a senior with little leverage in the Major League Draft, Gardner was taken in the third round by the New York Yankees in 2005 with the 109th overall pick.

He spent three years in the minor leagues before making his Major League debut in 2008.

Over the course of his 13-year career with the Yankees, Gardner, 37, has played in 1,548 games. Only 17 Yankees have appeared in pinstripes more times. His 270 stolen bases are third in club history behind only two guys named Derek Jeter (358) and Rickey Henderson (326). That’s more than Mickey Mantle.

His 69 triples, No. 12 on the Yankees’ career list, is more than Jeter.

After hitting a career-high 28 homers in 2019, Gardner hit just .223 with five home runs in a pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

“Gardy is the heart and soul of this team,” said Tyler Wade, who has played four positions in four seasons with New York. “He’s been like my second father. He took me under his wing when I first came to big-league spring training and when I first came to the big leagues. He’s one of my favorite teammates ever. He understands everybody. He leads by example. He’s a model teammate.”

John Kresse

Long before College of Charleston transitioned from NAIA to the NCAA, before the Cougars began to earn a national reputation as giant killers and before the first architectural plans for TD Arena were ever put on paper, there was head coach John Kresse.

When Kresse arrived on the downtown Charleston campus in 1979, College of Charleston’s basketball program was searching for an identity.

They found one in the former scrappy St. John’s University guard.

Over 23 seasons — from 1979 to 2002 — Kresse compiled a 560-142 record with the Cougars. Kresse’s career winning percentage (.797) is sixth-highest among NCAA Division I coaches behind the likes of Sam Burton, Claire Bee, Adolph Rupp, Mark Few and John Wooden. Kresse finished his career with a better winning percentage than legendary coaches Roy Williams, Al McGuire and Jerry Tarkanian — all NCAA Tournament champions.

“To be sandwiched between iconic coaches like John Wooden and Roy Williams is very special, because those are two coaches that I have admired over the years,” Kresse said.

A native of New York City and former assistant coach of the New York Nets and St. John’s University, Kresse built the College into an NAIA powerhouse in the 1980s, highlighted by a national championship in 1983.

Bigger programs with household names came calling as the wins began to pile up for Kresse. He actually accepted the head coaching position at Davidson. The next day, he changed his mind and headed back to the Lowcountry.

“I had the opportunity to go to Dayton, St. John’s, Davidson and Tennessee, but I knew that Charleston was the place for me from Day One,” Kresse said. “To see the progression of the program over the past 30 years has been wonderful to witness. I’ve enjoyed each and every minute of working and being a part of College of Charleston basketball.”

After the Cougars transitioned to NCAA Division I, Kresse’s teams reached four NCAA Tournaments and two NITs from 1994-99.

During his time with Charleston, the Cougars recorded wins against a slew of Top-25 opponents, including Georgia Tech, North Carolina, Maryland and Stanford. The program also achieved its highest-ever national ranking (16th) in the Associated Press poll in 1997 and 1999.

Five years later, the school built the $50 million, 5,000-seat TD Arena, which floor bears his name.

“When you think about College of Charleston basketball, the first name that should come to everyone’s mind is John Kresse,” said former College of Charleston star Anthony Johnson. “The lessons I learned from coach Kresse on and off the court still resonate with me today.”