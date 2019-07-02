Federal regulators draw from a number of sources to figure out how many fish are in the vast ocean and where.

One of them is a ship of College of Charleston student researchers.

Twelve of the students launched off Savannah, Ga., recently to map the largely unknown sea floor some 40 miles out and more than 100 feet deep at the edge of the Continental Shelf.

They were looking for hard bottom, ridges formed by the sweep of water along what was the coast about 10,000 years ago.

Hard bottom attracts fish — sought-after snapper-grouper species that are considered over-fished and catch-restricted by regulators — species formerly believed to be found only in a few select spots along reefs and wrecks.

The mapping helps regulators estimate the health of the fish stock and could lead to more fishing.

The Benthic Acoustic Mapping and Survey Program trips are training for students who can go on to high-paying jobs in the field. The mapping is also real-time research. Program teams have mapped on three trips so far — and come back with surprising discoveries.

"We have mapped several meandering channels, that look very similar to the tidal creeks of today's Lowcountry," said Leslie Sautter, a College of Charleston geology professor who was aboard for the trip conducted with the Skidaway Institute of Oceanography.

"The sand bodies may be remnants of old barrier islands, but at this point, it's difficult to say with conviction," she said.

The South Atlantic Fishery Management Council uses the mapping to designate protected habitats for coral and spawning, said Director Gregg Waugh.

Without the habitat, anglers would have no fish to harvest, he said.

The teams use side-scan and multi-beam sonar, then look closer with a remotely operated submersible and pull grab samples. The biggest discovery so far is a vast river-delta swath of sand estimated to be some 1 billion cubic yards sitting about 60 miles offshore Charleston.

This year, one of the focuses was on how sand migrates across the channels, changing the shape over time.