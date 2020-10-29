College of Charleston renames scholarship programs, awards that honor former slave owners

The College of Charleston will no longer use the names of two prominent members of the city’s 19th century upper class, both of whom profited from enslaved labor, to honor its top students and donors.

The decision is an attempt to reconcile some aspects of the school’s racist past and create a more welcoming, inclusive space on campus, college President Andrew Hsu said.

The Aiken Fellows Society, a group reserved for the highest-performing students enrolled in the school's honor college, will now be known as the Charleston Scholars, Hsu said.

The society was named after prominent planter and former Gov. William Aiken Jr., who enslaved people of African descent for his own financial gain.

The request to remove Aiken's name from the program started within the Honors College and included the support of the school’s dean, faculty and students, Hsu said.

The college will also no longer use the name of its first president, Episcopal Bishop Robert Smith, to designate its highest graduating student award or as the namesake of the school's top donor society.

At the time of his death, Smith enslaved more than 200 people, Hsu said.

According to the college’s Special Collections records, Smith directed the use of enslaved people to construct campus buildings. Later, his descendants demanded payment from the college for the labor.

“The names of former Governor Aiken and Bishop Smith, unfortunately, are not reflective of who we are today and are not appropriate for our most prestigious scholars, our top philanthropic society nor our highest student award,” Hsu said in an email sent to students and faculty Wednesday.

“It is true that both were men of their time, but they both actively worked, either through their influence in government or in the church, to perpetuate a paternalistic culture in which one group of people subjugated another," he said.

One of the top priorities of the college’s new 10-year strategic plan is to promote access, equity and diversity — themes that some student activists say have been historically overlooked.

Earlier this semester, the university announced it would launch the Critical Conversations initiative to prompt students and faculty to talk about issues of race and equity. In September, the college also announced it would expand its mandatory diversity training for all members of the campus community.

“Just as this country is struggling to come to terms with its past — so, too, is the College of Charleston. Racial injustice is interwoven into our past, but it doesn’t have to define our future,” Hsu said.

Anaya Waugh, president of the college's Black Student Union, said she was encouraged to learn the college had made these "necessary first steps."

"This is great news for us, as change of the future is a top priority on our agenda. The Black community is committed to holding the college accountable and hopes to maximize this momentum to create more lasting changes," she said.

The Black Student Union, as well the Intersectional Cougar Action Network, is working toward making more concrete changes on campus, Waugh said.

She plans to meet with school administration next week to discuss the newly formed board of trustees task force dedicated to researching and evaluating the school's bylaws for renaming colleges and schools.

"I know that there's been immense tragedy this year, so in the wake of that tragedy it's really uplifting to know that we can impart changes that are long overdue," she said.

The college isn’t alone in its attempts to reconcile with its divisive past.

Other universities across the Palmetto State faced pressure from students to rethink campus buildings named after slave owners and those who staunchly supported segregation.

While some of these efforts have been going on for years, the movement received new energy in the wake of the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

Kimberly Ohanuka was one of several alumni at the forefront of a movement calling on the College of Charleston to take action to better support Black students and other students of color.

Renaming the scholarship programs is certainly a step in the right direction, Ohanuka said, and she believes Hsu will continue to make more progress on the university’s goal of diversity and inclusion.

Still, Ohanuka said, things like changing the name of a building or removing a statue only go so far. These actions do give students of color more peace of mind, she said, but in order for true reform to occur, more needs to be done.

In his letter to campus, Hsu acknowledged this and committed to further action.

"Let me be clear: the changing of names is not a solution in and of itself to our institution’s need for reconciliation. Far from it," he said. "The changing of names is, more than anything, symbolic, but, still, I believe, it is an important one."