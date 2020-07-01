College of Charleston releases fall semester plan, features online and in-person courses

The College of Charleston released its plan for the fall semester, detailing a "blended instruction" model that will feature both online and in-person classes for students.

The plan, called "Back on the Bricks: The College of Charleston Plan for Fall 2020," was released Wednesday, giving students and parents an official outline of what to expect this fall amid the coronavirus.

Students shouldn't expect to be in traditional in-person classes for every meeting of most courses, according to the plan. Faculty will teach in their assigned classrooms on most days but with a reduced number of students. About 20 percent of the school's courses will be completely online.

Faculty are making adjustments for those classes not suited for teaching in a blended format. Those plans will be shared in the coming weeks.

Seating capacity inside classrooms will be reduced to ensure social distancing is practiced. Occupancy limits have been calculated based on individuals maintaining 6 feet of social distancing, which will reduce normal classroom occupancy levels by 30 to 40 percent.

Classroom policies include strict health precautions.

Students must wear masks or face coverings inside classrooms. Additionally, faculty, staff and students are responsible for cleaning their respective areas and desks when entering classrooms. They will also be required to pass a daily health self-screening using a free smart phone application or an alternative method prior to coming on campus or entering campus facilities.

Students will be required to show their professors they have completed and passed this daily health self-screening before entering class. Those exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms or feeling ill should not physically report to class.

The school has also placed limitations on travel.

The college has canceled all international programs for fall 2020, including all school-sponsored, exchange and affiliate programs. The school is hopeful it will be able to plan international programs for spring semester 2021.

During the fall semester, the school encourages students to limit travel to only that which is essential. Anyone traveling to a coronavirus hotspot or outside the country will be required to quarantine at least 14 days before returning to campus.

The plan was developed in consultation with students, faculty, staff, deans, chairs, senior administrators, parents, trustees, alumni, health professionals, community members and other stakeholders.

An initial version of the plan was presented to the board of trustees last week, proposing a vast majority of classes be hybrid. Maximum class sizes were recommended to be readjusted for social distancing, along with several other safety precautions to accommodate students.

Amid the coronavirus outbreak in mid-March, the school closed to help prevent the spread. The institution resumed instruction online only throughout the rest of the spring semester. In early June, the college announced it would modify its academic calendar to where all in-person instruction would end at Thanksgiving break.

Students would then have one more week of entirely virtual learning and then another week online of final exams. The decision followed a similar adjustment made by the University of South Carolina to its academic calendar in May.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.