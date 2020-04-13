College of Charleston launches virtual history website that aims to uncover hidden stories

As part of the College of Charleston’s 250th anniversary celebrations, the university has launched a new website and mobile history project that aims to bring to light some of the overlooked stories of its past.

The project, Discovering Our Past, features a series of historical essays connected to 13 landmarks across campus. They can be accessed individually or as part of a self-guided tour.

Although access to the school grounds is restricted due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the College of Charleston opted to launch the virtual component of the project on Thursday “in order to make these online resources available to the campus community and the general public at a time when many are working, teaching and learning from home,” said spokesman Ron Menchaca.

The project was spearheaded by the college's 250th anniversary Historical Documentation Committee, which Menchaca serves on.

Work on the project kicked off in January 2019. Since then, the team has worked with faculty members, graduate students, staff and administrators to research and compile information used to create the essays and photo captions.

Along the way, the group was able to highlight underrepresented communities and their intersection with the college’s past. Through their research, they even found some of the college’s previously known facts and stories to be outdated, incorrect or lacking adequate context.

For example, the college’s first president, Bishop Robert Smith, was found to have owned more than 200 slaves before his death in 1801. The profits from his plantation was what allowed the college to fund the needed repairs and transition the former barracks into classroom spaces. Documents also showed that some of his slaves were commissioned to work on college-related projects, which he later billed the institution for.

“This has afforded us an excellent opportunity to not just add the stories of those left out, but to verify, as an academic institution should, the veracity of versions of the past that have come down to us,” said Addlestone Library Scholar in Residence Harlan Greene, who also serves on the documentation committee. “Our students will now have the chance to discover historical facts and correct inaccuracies as they add to the project.”

The 13 sites are scattered throughout campus but are clustered near the college's epicenter, Randolph Hall. Iconic spots such as the Cistern Yard and Porter’s Lodge are also a given, but the tour also features lesser-known sites.

One building, located at 9 College Way, originated as a single-family home but now houses the college’s communications department. From the mid-1940s through 1971, it was the site of the Book Basement, a store “run by two of Charleston’s most significant gay men,” according to the Discovering Our Past essay.

In 2005, the college constructed a tribute to one of the shop’s owners, recognizing his charitable donations to the college throughout his lifetime. But the tribute referenced his longtime partner only as a business colleague, “shying away from the true nature of the relationship,” the essay reads.

To signal to passersby about the historical project, each site has been marked with a small, round medallion with the building's name or address and a link to the Discovering Our Past website.

The campus tour is expected to be one of many to come, including one devoted to African American history at the college, said English professor and documentation committee member Julia Eichelberger.

“This is an ongoing project. Students and faculty will continue researching CofC’s past, and this website will publish their discoveries,” she said.

The project's research was supported by graduate history student Grayson Harris, senior English major Keyasia Pride, senior political science and history double major Erik Cronell, and Charleston researcher Sarah Fick.