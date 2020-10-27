College of Charleston faculty members ask city to rethink how it spends public safety money

During months of protests this year over racial inequality and discriminatory policing, activists across the country demanded funding for police departments be rerouted to public services. Some College of Charleston faculty are now echoing that call.

A group of 46 college faculty released a letter Monday asking the city to rethink its approach to public safety and urging the reallocation of $5 million from the Charleston Police Department's budget to community-centric programs.

The signers comprise around 8.5 percent of the college's faculty.

The faculty members endorsed the recommendations of the Charleston People's Budget Coalition, which has advocated for what it calls an equitable city budget and for the elimination of wealth and racial disparities. The coalition includes the American Civil Liberties Union of South Carolina, Charleston Black Lives Matter, the NAACP and several other organizations.

In the letter, the faculty members commended the city for recent steps to address racism, such as apologizing for Charleston's role in slavery and conducting the police racial bias audit.

But to truly confront the legacy of slavery and racist policies, city leaders need to redefine public safety in a way that includes the need for safe, affordable housing; better infrastructure; and other "unmet needs," the letter stated.

The 46 faculty who signed the letter, all but four holding doctorate degrees, urged the city of Charleston to adopt the coalition's recommendation to reallocate $5 million of the Charleston Police Department's budget to programs that would improve access to housing and guarantee city workers a living wage, among others.

In 2020, the city budget allocated around $102 million for overall public safety. Around $53 million of that was marked for the police department.

In September, when the coalition's list of demands was first released, Mayor John Tecklenburg said the city has no plans to defund the police department.

"In addition, it's important to note that we're already funding the priorities they're requesting at historic levels, with a $50 million affordable housing fund, a $22 million bike-ped bridge for the Ashley River, over $150 million in resilience and flooding projects currently underway, and an employee minimum wage with a total value of $21 an hour including benefits," he said in a statement.

The faculty's letter said there remains a pattern of discriminatory policing in the department, pointing to the racial bias audit's finding that Black community members are nearly three times more likely to face the use of force and are disproportionately charged for low-level offenses.

"CPD’s focus on low-level offenses coupled with a staggering racial disparity in the enforcement of those laws is not a wise use of our city’s resources," the letter stated. "While the City is overfunding CPD, too many Charleston residents suffer from low wages and a high cost of living, a lack of access to the mental health care or substance use treatment they need."

The city's definition of violence, and what public safety should prevent, needs to expand, the faculty members wrote. Someone evicted from their home or paid such low wages that they can't feed their family is also facing violence.

"Charleston is not safe when Black families and communities experience daily over-policing and long-term damage caused by underfunded public services and gentrification," according to the letter.

"While the faculty who authored this letter do not speak on behalf of our institution, the College of Charleston agrees that addressing economic, environmental and social disparities requires new solutions," a college spokesperson said. "We want to thank the Charleston Police Department and all law enforcement agencies for protecting our communities and safeguarding the rights of all citizens to peacefully express their opinions."

Jenna Schiferl contributed to this report.