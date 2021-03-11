College of Charleston documentary, to premiere March 12, examines school's role in slavery

A College of Charleston documentary film meant to acknowledge and pay tribute to the enslaved people who helped build the first municipal college in the U.S. is premiering.

The 45-minute film, "If These Walls Could Talk," will be screened at The Bend on March 12 and in the Cistern Yard on March 13. It's part of the college's effort to come to terms with its role in slavery and its past embrace of racism and discrimination.

Spearheaded by Charissa Owens, director of diversity education and training in the Office of Institutional Diversity, and written and directed by Michael Owens, adjunct professor of English, the movie features the research and expertise of college faculty, staff and students. Production began in 2019. Professors offer a range of perspectives on the college’s history.

“If these walls could talk, I think they would tell a story that many of us are not prepared to hear,” said history professor Shannon Eaves. “When we look at the earliest buildings on campus, they would not stand if it were not for slave labor.”

The debut screening at The Bend, an outdoor venue on the Ashley River in North Charleston located off Azalea Drive, is set for 7 p.m. Gates open at 6:15 p.m. Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, guests will watch the documentary from their vehicles. Admission is free, but one ticket per vehicle will be required for entry. Get tickets at https://bit.ly/3qwSuwQ.

The film will be shown outdoors in the Cistern Yard for students on March 13. Check-in begins at 6:15 p.m. and closes at 6:50 p.m. No late admittance will be permitted. After check-in, attendees will be able to select a designated space to view the documentary. Students should bring their own seating. Masks and social distancing will be enforced. One ticket per student is required. Get tickets at https://bit.ly/3bzk1tl.

A 45-minute virtual conversation will be held at 5:30 p.m. March 18 to discuss the making of the film and how U.S. colleges are addressing their ties to slavery. The virtual event will be held on Microsoft Teams and is open to the public.

“We are taking steps to make the campus itself a memorial, where signs on historical buildings will acknowledge the laborers who built the buildings,” Owens said.

The College of Charleston is establishing new scholarships and programs, such as the 1967 Legacy Program, to support African and African American students academically, and examining opportunities to make race, equity and inclusion a part of the curriculum. The school also hopes to create a more welcoming environment for employees from historically marginalized groups.

“I don’t think we can fix the past because the past is the past, but we can look into the future and make sure that we resolve the effect of the past,” President Andrew T. Hsu said.

Four enslaved laborers — Tom, Mudrey, Cuffy and Peggy — almost certainly helped build the College of Charleston’s majestic Randolph Hall, which sits at the heart of the campus.

Research shows that a barrel-maker and ice house manufacturer purchased them from builder William Bell in 1829 just before Randolph Hall (at the time called College Hall) was completed. Bell likely had little use for them at that stage of the project, and their carpentry skills were deemed valuable to the barrel and ice house makers.

When it was established, the college campus was limited to the Cistern Yard and surrounding structures. Other enslaved people participated in the construction of the school. At least one college president, Jasper Adams, was a slave owner.

"If These Walls Could Talk" will be available online with closed captioning after the premiere screenings.