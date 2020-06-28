College of Charleston Black alumni, students push for systematic reform

It started with an Instagram comment.

Kimberly Ohanuka remembers seeing a sponsored ad paid for by the College of Charleston seeking donations for the school in her Instagram feed just days after George Floyd was killed May 25 at the hands of Minneapolis police, sparking nationwide protests and civil unrest.

“Where are the posts supporting students of color during this crisis?” she commented, adding that she pledged to not donate any more money to the college until she saw a “serious commitment to diversity and inclusion.”

It was only a few days later, after seeing the same sponsored post on her feed again, that Ohanuka, a CofC alumna, said she realized her comment had been deleted.

She commented on the same post two more times. Each time, Ohanuka said, her comment was deleted. At one point, she said, her account was blocked from the college’s official alumni page on Instagram.

Ron Menchaca, a college spokesman, said the school is “looking into these allegations” and declined to provide additional comment.

When Ohanuka took to social media to share her experience publicly, it lit the fire for a new movement, organized by Black CofC alumni and students, demanding the college take measured, actionable steps to increase diversity and improve Black students’ experiences on campus.

Prompted by the social media saga, Ohanuka and nearly 80 other Black alumni met virtually earlier this month via a Zoom video call to discuss their experiences at the College of Charleston.

Many recounted stories of being the only Black person in their classes. Others remembered having to explain their culture and history to white faculty members. A handful said they also felt like they’d been muted, blocked or otherwise silenced by the college’s alumni account on social media.

“Overall, I had a great experience at the college, but there were so many instances where it was clear that the college is founded on systemic racism," said CofC alumna LaQunya Baker, who graduated in 2013.

Now, Baker, Ohanuka and dozens of other alumni are calling on the college to make a change.

They say they’re tired of waiting.

A new president's commitment

College of Charleston President Andrew Hsu, the institution’s first non-white leader since the school was founded 250 years ago, has repeatedly emphasized his commitment to boosting diversity.

A focal point of this initiative is the college’s new 10-year strategic plan, officially approved last month.

Some of its tenets include mandatory diversity training for students, faculty and staff; developing a mentoring program for minority students; recruiting more first-generation students; and raising more private funds to support minority student scholarships and initiatives.

Last week, as colleges statewide approved plans to rename controversial campus buildings, Hsu announced he would establish a college historical review committee, a group composed of faculty, staff and students tasked with establishing a process “for the review and approval of new historical interpretive signage” on campus buildings and spaces.

Another new initiative expected to be implemented in time for the fall semester is a plan for all faculty, regardless of what they teach, to devote class time to so-called “critical conversations,” where students will be prompted to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic and this summer’s protests via the lens of racial disparities and oppression.

“That's powerful, because it's not just one or two offices that are responsible for moving this needle on diversity and race. It's everyone's responsibility,” said Rénard Harris, the college’s chief diversity officer.

And, he added, the new strategic plan's framework includes measures to hold faculty accountable for the implementation of each individual goal so that new initiatives don't fall by the wayside.

Hsu addressed the recent frustrations relayed by Black CofC alumni in a message posted to the campus community on June 11, the same day alumni first met virtually to discuss their concerns.

“To our black students, black employees and black alumni, you deserve action. You have waited far too long. You need to see that the College cares and values your histories, your lives, your contributions and your futures. I need your help to achieve the kind of change we all want to see,” he wrote.

Hsu later received and reviewed a recorded copy of the initial virtual Zoom meeting.

In the week that followed, Hsu met with Andrew Goudelock, a former CofC basketball player who has been vocal about the recent push for systematic change, to discuss ways the college could better improve campus race relations.

"I will soon be meeting with other African American alumni leaders who organized and participated in that same Zoom call and provided many thoughtful and strong recommendations," Hsu said in an email to The Post and Courier. "The College has already been working toward some of these same ideas, and my hope is that we can incorporate even more of their suggestions as this dialogue continues.”

In the wake of that conversation, alumni felt energized and optimistic about Hsu's commitment, even going so far as to release a celebratory statement on the unofficial @cofcblackalumni Instagram page.

“President Hsu seems to be a much more progressive president than what we’ve experienced. Our focus now is to make sure he takes action on things he promised us in the call,” said alumna Ashli Goudelock, Andrew's wife.

But Black alumni and students have been promised things from the college in the past that haven’t materialized, she said, and now, many are wary of empty promises.

“It’s proven to be very, very difficult to get the college to act on its promises,” Goudelock said. “We are no longer going to be pacified. And we are looking for actionable changes.”

Some of the major demands echoed repeatedly by those hoping for change include increased transparency and connection between the college’s alumni affairs office and Black graduates, the hiring of more Black administration and faculty members, and a public recognition of the college’s past connection to systemic racism.

In the early 1800s, the college's iconic Randolph Hall was built as the result of the labor of enslaved people. And in the 1940s, then-president George Grice successfully transitioned the school to a private institution as a means of avoiding state-mandated integration. In 1967, with funds running out, the school eventually integrated and became a part of the state college system a few years later.

Black activists say a public statement of recognition of the college’s tumultuous past is a necessary step to moving forward.

Above all, many alumni said they’d like the college to prioritize the removal of any faculty and staff who’ve remained complacent with the status quo and have not shown a true commitment to increasing diversity and inclusion.

“There are so many Black people that are literally talking about how their college days, when it comes down to race relations, is traumatizing,” Ohanuka said. “So we need any faculty members that are not willing to be sensitive towards that, who cannot intelligently communicate information without offending a Black student or Black alumni — they all need to be re-evaluated.”

Slow progress

Ohanuka remembers speaking to The Post and Courier six years ago for an article on the College of Charleston’s struggle to recruit diverse students.

In the time that’s passed since then, Ohanuka said not much has changed.

In 2014, when she spoke to The Post and Courier, the percentage of Black students enrolled at the college sat around 6 percent. Today, it’s 8 percent.

For more than a decade, the college has made strides to boost diversity. But alumni say measurable change has been slow to come.

In 2009, the college’s board affirmed its commitment to diversity in its 10-year strategic plan, The Post and Courier previously reported. Then, in 2012, a separate strategic plan dedicated to boosting diversity was approved.

Some have pointed to the hiring of Glenn McConnell, the college’s president before Hsu and an unapologetic defender of Confederate heritage, as a step in the wrong direction.

Earlier this week, a petition circulated online demanding the college provide an official public apology condemning McConnell’s hiring in 2014, in addition to renaming the McConnell Residence Hall and any other monuments or buildings named after segregation sympathizers or supporters of the Confederacy.

Harris, CofC's head of diversity, said the college hears the frustrations expressed by Black alumni and is committed to making a change.

"We need to show that advocacy and action, not just in talk, not just in words, but show it," he said.

While many Black alumni remain optimistic, many say they're waiting for Hsu or the college to release a public statement in writing outlining some of the demands that have been discussed. Until then, they'll continue fighting for change, sharing their experiences and making their voices heard.