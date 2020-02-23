College Baseball Roundup: College of Charleston casps sweep of Youngstown State

Staff reports
MOUNT PLEASANT — Harrison Hawkins and Donald Hansis each drove in two and CJ Czerwinski fanned four over 41/3 innings to help College of Charleston (5-1) complete a weekend sweep of Youngstown State (2-4) with a 7-3 win on Sunday afternoon at Patriots Point.
Hansis launched his second two-run homer in as many days to start the scoring as the Cougars pushed across seven runs in a three-inning span.
Luke Stageberg pushed his season-opening hit streak to six games with a 2-for-4 day and collected his fifth RBI with a sac fly in the fourth.
Hawkins drove in two with a two-run single in the fourth to cap the Cougars’ scoring and extend his hitting streak to seven games dating back to last season.
Ari Sechopoulos went 2-for-4 with his 11th RBI of the season on a single in the third.
The Cougars return to the diamond on Wednesday when they host regional rival Coastal Carolina at Patriots Point at 4.
Clemson 3, Stony Brook 1
CLEMSON — Pinch-hitter Bryar Hawkins drew a two-out, bases-loaded walk in the eighth inning to score the go-ahead run in Clemson’s victory at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. The Tigers, who swept the series 3-0, improved to 7-0, while the Seawolves dropped to 1-6.
In the fifth inning, Dylan Brewer lined a two-out single, stole second, advanced to third on an error and scored on a balk. The Seawolves scored for the first time in the series in the seventh inning after a costly Tigers error when Shane Paradine lofted a sacrifice fly to snap Clemson’s 33 scoreless innings pitched streak over four games. In the eighth inning, two two-out hit-by-pitches and a walk loaded the bases, then Hawkins walked to score Kier Meredith. Bryce Teodosio added a run-scoring single in the frame.
Carson Spiers (1-0) pitched the final 21/3 innings to earn the win, while Brandon Bonanno (0-1) suffered the loss.
The Tigers conclude their eight-game homestand against East Tennessee State on Tuesday at 4 p.m. Fans can purchase a ticket for only $2.
Northwestern 4, South Carolina 3 (10)
COLUMBIA — A bases-loaded walk to Charlie Maxwell in the top of the 10th gave Northwestern a 4-3, extra-inning win over the University of South Carolina at Founders Park. Northwestern took the series winning two out of three games.
USC (5-2) took the lead in the fifth on a Noah Campbell 3-run homer into the Carolina bullpen to make 3-1.
Northwestern (3-3) tied it with single runs in the sixth and seventh.
In the 10th, a single and two walks loaded the bases. USC’s Graham Lawson struck out the next two before Maxwell drew the go-ahead, RBI walk.
Eyster had two hits to lead the Carolina offense, while Campbell drove in three. On the mound, Brannon Jordan struck out nine and allowed just two hits and two runs in six innings of work. Daniel Lloyd struck out three in two innings of relief while Lawson had three strikeouts in the loss.
Carolina hosts North Florida, weather permitting, Tuesday afternoon at 4 at Founders Park.
Yale 9, The Citadel 0
The Citadel got a strong start from Lathan Todd, but the offense was unable to get untracked in a series-closing loss to Yale at Riley Park.
Both Bulldogs squads featured scoreless six-inning starts before giving way to the bullpen.
Todd was matched by Yale starter Ben Gibbs who gave up just three hits over his six shutout innings.
Yale (1-2) was finally able to break through in the eighth inning after a walk and an infield single put two on with one out. AJ Gaich lined a ball just inside the third-base bag for a two-run double.
Yale broke the game open in the ninth as they took advantage of a couple errors and collected five hits to push across six runs.
The Citadel (5-1) suffered its first loss of the season, but took the first two series for the first time since 2016.
The Bulldogs make the short trip to face Charleston Southern on Tuesday night at 6 p.m.
Kansas 9, CSU 1
Kansas (4-3) scored nine runs on 10 hits in the series finale with Charleston Southern (2-6), splitting the four-game weekend series.
Casey Burnham hit a home run on the game’s first pitch.
The Bucs tied it in the third, after a walk allowed Sam Trend-Beacom to reach base and Alex Andronica’s double put two in scoring positon for CSU. Ryan Rizk’s sacrifice fly scored Trend-Beacom to even the score at 1.
Whatever hitting the Jayhawks were missing in Saturday’s one-hit shutout, they found on Sunday. Kansas went on to score runs in the fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh, and ninth innings to create the eight-run advantage.
Cam Weinberger (0-1) took the loss for CSU, working four and a third innings with five runs, four hits, and three walks.
Coastal Carolina 13, Kennesaw State 5; Coastal Carolina 14, West Virginia 2
The Chanticleers wrapped up the Brittain Resorts Invitational at Springs Brooks Stadium with back-to-back lopsided victories.
Scott McKeon paced the 15-hit attack in the win over Kennesaw State with three singles and a stolen base and Nick Parker went seven innings for the victory.
Against West Virginia, Cooper Weiss had two doubles among his three hits as Coastal imrpved to 4-3. Casey Green earned the win with five strikeouts.