CofC's Avery Research Center for African American History and Culture names new director

Growing up on Johns Island, Tamara Butler remembers visiting the College of Charleston’s Avery Research Center for African American History and Culture a handful of times as a grade-school student.

More than 20 years after those visits, Butler has taken the helm as the Avery Center’s new executive director and associate dean of libraries, college officials announced Thursday.

She will officially assume her new role on Saturday, more than one year after the outgoing director, Patricia Williams-Lessane, left the College of Charleston last spring.

The center serves as a museum and archival space that focuses on documenting and preserving African American history and culture. It houses thousands of historical documents and artifacts, including photographs, microfilm and manuscript collections available for researchers.

But over the years, the Avery has also served as an important meet space, cultural hub and public forum, where community members can gather to discuss the historical context of current events and issues.

"My vision for Avery is that it will continue to be a hub," Butler said. "Any and everybody who wants to do research and understand the Black diaspora, they should feel confident in what Avery has physically in the building and the conversations we are having."

Butler comes to the Avery during a pivotal time, said Tony Bell, president of the Avery Institute of Afro-American History and Culture.

As the U.S. grapples with the repercussions of a global pandemic and a wave of national civil unrest following the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, the importance of the center today is paramount, maybe even more so than ever before, he said.

“I think she’s maybe destined to be here at this time," Bell said. "I don't know what great things she’ll do, but I have great hopes and expectations for her."

The center, built in the 1860s to house the first accredited secondary school for African Americans in Charleston, has faced numerous challenges over the past year or so. After being closed to the public for more than two years for an extensive renovation, the center reopened in January, only before shutting down again in mid-March as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

“She certainly has a challenge on her hands,” Bell said.

One thing that differentiates the role of director at the Avery Center is that it’s just as much as a public-facing position as it is an internal academic one, said John White, the College of Charleston’s dean of libraries.

Making connections with the local community is an essential part of the Avery’s mission to collect, preserve and promote the history and culture of the African American diaspora. As a result, the role of director exists somewhere between the intersection of research, academia and public service.

“She seems to really understand the importance of a public university and the public mission of a place like Avery to be engaged in a community beyond the walls of the campus,” White said.

The director search kicked off in the spring of 2019 after outgoing director Williams-Lessane assumed a new role as associate vice president at Morgan State University.

“It’s an incredibly important position, and it’s rarely vacant,” White said. “We had no idea when we did all of this that we would be facing a global pandemic. But we were willing to wait a few extra months to get the right person in the job.”

The search for a new leader resulted in a large, international candidate pool, said Daron Lee Calhoun II, the Avery’s facilities, outreach, and public programming coordinator.

“She had the absolute best on campus interview at the college that I’ve seen during my eight years,” he said. “Her research was above and beyond anything we could ask for and she fit perfectly into the culture of the Avery.”

Looking to the future

Butler, 36, is no stranger to the history of the Lowcountry or the College of Charleston.

She was born and raised in rural Johns Island, where her family still lives today. Even as a young child, she was always very curious and insightful, said Gloria Parlor, Butler’s preschool teacher and longtime family friend.

“She always sought and grasped history. She was an intelligent young lady,” Parlor said. “When she spoke or when she wrote ... it wasn’t just something that she learned. She made it a part of who she is.”

Butler left the Lowcountry in 2002 to study biochemistry at Xavier University of Louisiana, a historically Black college in New Orleans.

Butler, a first-generation college student, originally had plans to eventually become a pediatrician, but the devastating impact of Hurricane Katrina in 2005 caused her to rethink her focus.

“After Katrina, I thought I was interested in Black trauma, because I just went through this life-changing event,” Butler said.

After being displaced by the storm, Butler completed one semester at the College of Charleston before returning to Xavier in 2006 to complete her degree.

She was inspired to begin studying within the field of African American studies after reflecting on her experiences with Katrina and connecting with a former college professor who encouraged her to apply to a graduate program in the Midwest.

In 2007, Butler was accepted to The Ohio State University, where she received a master’s degree in African American and African studies and a doctorate in multicultural and equity studies in education.

“My whole drive for going to school has been to figure out ways to to highlight the memories to highlight the stories and the lives of people who live on Johns Island,” she said. “Because we often don't write our own stories, or we really haven't had the larger venues to write our own stories.”

The lack of opportunities for people of color to tell their own stories has historically been an issue for Black communities, said Millicent Brown, a longtime education advocate and one of the early founders of the Avery Research Center.

"The Avery, over time, is really poised to claim that position once and for all," Brown said. "She is coming on board at a pivotal time in international, national state and local changes that are occurring and realizations that are being made about how the history of African derived people is being presented."

Continuing to give community members, especially those from often-underrepresented areas of the Lowcountry, the opportunities to write their own stories and preserve their own history is part of Butler’s vision for the future of Avery.

During her tenure she also hopes to launch more archival projects. These initiatives are especially crucial in an area like Charleston, where the humidity threatens to destroy important artifacts if they’re not properly preserved.

It’s the little things, the small bits and pieces of history that are accumulated throughout someone’s life, that sometimes have the most value, Butler said. That includes everything from stacks of old obituaries to a collection of knickknacks.

“We're interested in all of that because it tells a story about this place,” Butler said. “I want people to feel as though the Avery Center, when their loved ones have passed on, that the Avery Center can be trusted with their materials, that we can be trusted to tell the story.”

Making global connections

After completing her studies at Ohio State, Butler accepted a position as assistant professor at Michigan State University with the department of English and the African American and African studies program, where she focused on Black women’s connections to the land as documented through art, poetry and storytelling.

She had a specific interest in sea island communities in relation to tourism, agriculture, climate change and culture.

“I was able to travel to Puerto Rico, I went to Senegal, I went to Spain, and so it was through those kinds of connections that I got to think about how the South Carolina Sea Islands are so connected to these other spaces,” she said. “That really, really changed my perspective of things.”

Fostering relations, both locally and internationally, with the Lowcountry’s Barrier Islands is one area that remains a crucial part of her new vision for the center.

She also hopes to see the center offer more ways to operate as a training space for coaching future educators.

“That's the hope. I want teachers, I want to see postdocs, I want to see artists and residents. I want to see it all,” she said.

Maybe one day, COVID-19 permissions permitting, Butler said she would love to build an herb garden outside the center, a space where local farmers and experts in traditional African medicine could visit and share their knowledge with members of the younger generation.

Above all, Butler wants to ensure that the Avery remains what she calls "the heart of the Charleston peninsula."

"I’m returning home," she said. "I'm back home and all the people who’ve taught me, from my preschool teachers from the church I went to, all those people are the people I carry with me."