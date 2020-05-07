CofC unveils 10-year strategic plan, includes vision for national recognition

The College of Charleston has officially approved its new 10-year strategic vision plan, marking a major milestone for President Andrew Hsu.

The college's board members reviewed and unanimously approved the plan during a virtual meeting Thursday afternoon. The plan is a road map for the institution as it seeks to become a nationally recognized liberal arts university, Hsu said.

“The board has enthusiastically endorsed and approved the college’s new strategic plan. It promises to build on the great work of previous students, faculty, staff and administrations and will take the college to even greater heights," said board Chairman David Hay. "This is truly a transformational time in the life of the College of Charleston.”

The plan is centered around three strategic pillars: student experience and success, academic distinction and employee experience and success.

Under each pillar is a series of specific strategies and initiatives that will be executed alongside the college's overarching vision of becoming a nationally recognized school known for "redefining liberal arts education through innovation."

The overarching message is one of launching the college into a new stage of growth and recognition.

Another major component of the plan falls in line with Hsu's own goal of fostering a more diverse and inclusive campus community, which will be accomplished via initiatives such as increasing scholarships, developing a peer mentor program and bolstering marketing, admissions and recruitment efforts for minority students.

The college hopes to distinguish itself academically by creating new, "signature undergraduate, master’s and doctoral programs."

Work on the strategic plan started almost a year ago, not long after Hsu, the college's 23rd president, officially took office.

"A year and a half ago, we were all frustrated about the fact that we didn't have a strategic plan for the college and we felt like we needed greater direction, and we were looking for a president who could take us to that next level," said board Secretary Renee Buyck Romberger, who chaired the presidential search committee that chose Hsu.

She recalled how trustees "grilled him pretty hard" during the interview process, focusing on how Hsu would create a new strategic vision for the college, which celebrates its 250th anniversary this year.

"There is a feeling across campus that — even in the midst of such an uncertain time brought on by this pandemic — the College of Charleston is ready to step onto a larger stage. In fact, the College has seen quite a bit of uncertainty over its 250 years. And each time, it has gotten stronger," Hsu said in a statement.

In total, crafting the strategic plan involved feedback from 5,000 students, faculty and staff members via surveys, workshops and focus groups. Survey responses collected from the campus community suggested that overall, there was widespread support for the college's revised mission, vision and values, said Mariah Cherniss, a representative with Blue Beyond Consulting, a group that assisted with the planning process.

The plan will be formally named and finalized in the coming months, as each specific initiative is assigned a point person responsible for its implementation. More information can be found online at cofc.edu/strategicplan.