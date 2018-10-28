In the past several years, overdose deaths involving cocaine have spiked in South Carolina.
While officials say this type of overdose was likely under-reported in the past, some law enforcement officials across the state say the culprit in recent cocaine-related deaths may be illicit fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid that's emerged at the center of the nation's deadly opioid crisis.
"We’re seeing a phenomenon now that I don’t think anybody could’ve predicted. We’re finding a lot of cocaine laced with fentanyl," said Jason Sandoval, resident agent in charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration's Charleston office. "We’re having to tell (drug users) that the cocaine you're smoking could be laced with fentanyl. You could go into respiratory arrest."
At 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine, fentanyl is a painkiller commonly mixed with other drugs, such as heroin, to boost their potency. Fentanyl has started to creep into the cocaine supply in places such as New York City, Massachusetts and San Diego, where officials have issued public warnings telling unsuspecting users who think they're getting cocaine that they may be at risk for an opioid overdose.
Data suggests South Carolina isn't immune.
Fatal cocaine overdoses rose by 167 percent from 2014 to 2017, with 235 deaths last year, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Over the same time, deaths involving fentanyl and cocaine spiked by 1,157 percent, claiming the lives of 88 people last year. The state saw 32 such deaths in 2016.
This comes at a time when all overdose deaths involving fentanyl are increasing in the Palmetto State.
Drug mortality statistics maintained by DHEC are not mutually exclusive. Overdoses are included in multiple drug categories if the person used multiple substances.
The DEA office in Charleston started seeing cocaine laced with fentanyl during the past year, and it came as "kind of a shocker," Sandoval said.
To protect themselves from exposure, DEA agents are instructed to treat every drug — whether it's green and leafy, white and powdery or crystalline — as if it could contain fentanyl.
Charleston, Richland and Horry counties led the state last year in deaths involving fentanyl and cocaine.
It's a trend that Richland County sheriff’s Capt. Brian Godfrey, of the agency’s narcotics unit, has been tracking closely. As of mid-October, roughly one-third of 50 overdose deaths this year in Richland County were fentanyl-related. Of those, 41 percent involved fentanyl and cocaine, according to data Godfrey collected from the Coroner's Office.
"I think people, they relate to overdose deaths as heroin and fentanyl or heroin just by itself," he said. "I don’t think anybody thinks of cocaine in overdose deaths."
When fentanyl is mixed with cocaine, it's typically for the purpose of "speedballing," according to the DEA's National Drug Threat Assessment. The practice involves combining a stimulant such as cocaine with a depressant, usually heroin.
It's a dangerous cocktail, which leads Godfrey and others to believe that most users aren't aware their cocaine has been cut with fentanyl.
Health officials say people who don't have a tolerance to opioids are at a high risk of overdosing when using cocaine that contains fentanyl.
"It's gonna take a stronger hit on them," Godfrey said. "You don’t get a chance to unring that bell."
Before 2014, information on overdose deaths in South Carolina was incomplete because not all coroners and medical examiners listed the drugs involved when submitting death certificates to DHEC. The agency now asks medical examiners to specify the drugs associated with an overdose, said Angelia Saleeby, DHEC's director of vital statistics.
Sara Goldsby, director of the S.C. Department of Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Services, an agency that coordinates a statewide system of substance abuse services, said increased toxicology testing is helping officials glean a more accurate understanding of overdose deaths here.
"We're really just recognizing what really has probably been going on for some time," she said.
At the Charleston Police Department, investigators are beginning to use ODMAP, a tool that allows first responders to map and track overdoses. Lt. Andre Jenkins, who runs the department's narcotics unit, said he hopes the tool will help officers pinpoint areas of the city where fentanyl-laced drugs are appearing.
"We can adjust our patrols and how we can combat crime in that area," he said.