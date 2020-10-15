You are the owner of this article.
Coastal flooding expected Thursday morning

  • Updated
After the rain subsided Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, residents on America Street in Charleston's East Side check the flooding. In two hours, more than 3 inches of rain fell on the Charleston peninsula, flooding streets all over downtown. Brad Nettles/Staff

 Brad Nettles/ bnettles@podtandcourier.com

Coastal flooding is expected Thursday morning, according to the National Weather Service. 

High tide is expected at 7:09 a.m. and salt water flooding is possible for the one to two hours before and after high tide, the NWS said. 

In a 3:23 a.m. advisory, the NWS warned of up to one foot of flooding above ground level along the shoreline and tidal waterways as well as minor flooding on properties.

The advisory is in effect until 10 a.m.

The NWS issues an advisory to indicate that conditions pose a significant inconvenience and could lead to life-threatening or property-damaging situations.

Reach Mikaela Porter at 843-937-5906. Follow her on Twitter @mikaelareporter. 

