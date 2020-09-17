Coastal flooding expected Thursday morning after heavy rain

The Charleston area is under a coastal flooding warning until 11 a.m. Thursday, forecasters said.

Rain is expected to continue throughout the day, with periods of storms moving through the Lowcountry into the early evening, the National Weather Service in Charleston said early Thursday. Some of the storms could become severe, with damaging winds or tornadoes.

In downtown Charleston, some roads will become impassable due to flooding. Several roads were already closed by 7 a.m. Thursday, including Broad Street at Lockwood to Chisolm, Hagood Avenue between Fishburne and Line and King Street at Huger Street. Washington Street at Laurens and Hassell, along with President Street at Line, Fishburne and Bogart, are also experiencing closures.

A complete list of closures can be found at the city of Charleston's road closures webpage.

The site currently recommends avoiding travel on the peninsula due to multiple closures.

High tide in Charleston was expected around 8:23 a.m., the forecast said.

On social media, Charleston police asked that anyone who doesn't need to be on the road this morning, or in the evening around 8:30 to 9:30 p.m., should stay home and not try to navigate flooded roads.