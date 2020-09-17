You are the owner of this article.
Coastal flooding expected Thursday morning after heavy rain

  • Updated
Flooding by Gadsden Green
Streets were flooded at Bogard and President by Gadsden Green on the morning of September 17, 2020. Matthew Fortner/Staff

 By Matthew Fortner mfortner@postandcourier.com

The Charleston area is under a coastal flooding warning until 11 a.m. Thursday, forecasters said.

Rain is expected to continue throughout the day, with periods of storms moving through the Lowcountry into the early evening, the National Weather Service in Charleston said early Thursday. Some of the storms could become severe, with damaging winds or tornadoes.

In downtown Charleston, some roads will become impassable due to flooding. Several roads were already closed by 7 a.m. Thursday, including Broad Street at Lockwood to Chisolm, Hagood Avenue between Fishburne and Line and King Street at Huger Street. Washington Street at Laurens and Hassell, along with President Street at Line, Fishburne and Bogart, are also experiencing closures.

A complete list of closures can be found at the city of Charleston's road closures webpage.

The site currently recommends avoiding travel on the peninsula due to multiple closures.

High tide in Charleston was expected around 8:23 a.m., the forecast said.

On social media, Charleston police asked that anyone who doesn't need to be on the road this morning, or in the evening around 8:30 to 9:30 p.m., should stay home and not try to navigate flooded roads.

Reach Fleming Smith at 843-937-5591. Follow her on Twitter at @MFlemingSmith.

Fleming Smith covers crime and public safety for the Charleston area. A native Georgian, she previously covered breaking news and features for The Wall Street Journal and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

