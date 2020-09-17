Coastal flooding expected throughout weekend, into next week around high tides

Coastal flooding is expected to occur frequently this weekend and into next week, according to forecasters.

Rain is expected to continue throughout Thursday, with periods of storms moving through the Lowcountry into the early evening, the National Weather Service in Charleston said. Some of the storms could become severe, with damaging winds or tornadoes.

In downtown Charleston, some roads will become impassable due to flooding. Several roads were already closed by 7 a.m. Thursday, including Broad Street at Lockwood to Chisolm, Hagood Avenue between Fishburne and Line and King Street at Huger Street. Washington Street at Laurens and Hassell, along with President Street at Line, Fishburne and Bogart, are also experiencing closures.

A complete list of closures can be found at the city of Charleston's road closures webpage.

The site currently recommends avoiding travel on the peninsula due to multiple closures.

On social media, Charleston police asked that anyone who doesn't need to be on the road this morning, or in the evening around 8:30 to 9:30 p.m., should stay home and not try to navigate flooded roads.

Around two to four inches of rain fell across the Charleston area from Wednesday to Thursday. West Ashley saw some of the heaviest rains, up to 4.5 inches, according to Jonathan Lamb, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

The rain is expected to taper off tonight, Lamb said, with some rain tomorrow as well. The area will also be at an enhanced risk for tornadoes due to the remnants of Hurricane Sally.

Coastal flooding will occur periodically throughout the weekend and into the next week around the high tides, even without heavy rainfall, Lamb said.