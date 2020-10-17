You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Coastal flood advisory issued for Charleston

  • Updated
Flooding on 10/15 at Society and Washington streets
Buy Now

A number of roads on the Charleston peninsula were covered in water Thursday morning. At Society and Washington streets, a car drives through the flooded roadway before 8 a.m. Glenn Smith/Staff. 

 Glenn Smith gsmith@postandcourier.com

The National Weather Service issued a coastal flood advisory for Charleston Saturday morning. 

In the 3:16 a.m. advisory, the NWS cautioned that up to one foot of flooding is expected along shorelines and tidal waterways.

High tide occurred around 9 a.m., and saltwater flooding will be possible one to hours hours before and after high tide, the NWS said. 

The advisory is in effect until 11 a.m.

The NWS issues an advisory to indicate that conditions pose a significant inconvenience and could lead to life-threatening or property-damaging situations.

Reach Debbie Clark at 843-937-5581 and follow her on Twitter at @dlcdolphin. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News