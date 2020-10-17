Coastal flood advisory issued for Charleston

The National Weather Service issued a coastal flood advisory for Charleston Saturday morning.
In the 3:16 a.m. advisory, the NWS cautioned that up to one foot of flooding is expected along shorelines and tidal waterways.
High tide occurred around 9 a.m., and saltwater flooding will be possible one to hours hours before and after high tide, the NWS said.
The advisory is in effect until 11 a.m.
The NWS issues an advisory to indicate that conditions pose a significant inconvenience and could lead to life-threatening or property-damaging situations.