top story

Coastal flood advisory in effect for Charleston and Colleton counties into Friday night

  • Updated
Coastal flooding
A driver plows through tidal flooding on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. Glenn Smith/Staff

 By Glenn Smith gsmith@postandcourier.com

The National Weather Service has issued a coastal flood advisory for Charleston and Colleton counties into Friday night. 

The advisory will be in place until 8 p.m., the Weather Service said. 

Forecasters expect the 6 p.m. tide to crest at 7.2 feet — just above minor flood stage, the Weather Service said. 

Some roads could become impassable and officials warn water can pool on roads in the hours before and after high tide.

Friday night's tide, however, is not expected to be as high as the morning's 7.6-foot crest. 

High tide came in just after 5:45 a.m., and within an hour had pushed water onto parts of Lockwood and Morrison drives, as well as the exit ramp from Ashley River Bridge to Saint Andrews Boulevard.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

Gregory Yee contributed to this report.

Reach Sara Coello at 843-937-5705 and follow her on Twitter @smlcoello.

