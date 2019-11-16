Saturday morning brought breezy and rainy conditions to Charleston as high tide approached.
Early Saturday morning, the Charleston Weather Service issued a Coastal Flood Advisory, in effect from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The advisory applied to Charleston, Beaufort and Colleton counties.
Breezy start to the day with NNE gusts approaching 30 mph at times. This is driving some pretty good tidal departures in the harbor, with moderate coastal flooding a distinct possibility with the 10:01am high tide. Be ready for road closures in downtown #CHS between 9am-1pm. pic.twitter.com/sI2HaRjBHV— Charleston Weather (@chswx) November 16, 2019
High tide is at 10 a.m. in Charleston and coastal flooding is possible. Drivers are advised to drive carefully and avoid flooded roads and large puddles.
As of 7:50 a.m., no roads downtown are closed because of flooding. This story will be updated with closures as needed.