A rain puddle on June 6, 2019, on Coming Street in Charleston. Sylvia Jarrus/Staff

 Sylvia Jarrus sjarrus@postandcourier

Saturday morning brought breezy and rainy conditions to Charleston as high tide approached.

Early Saturday morning, the Charleston Weather Service issued a Coastal Flood Advisory, in effect from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The advisory applied to Charleston, Beaufort and Colleton counties.

High tide is at 10 a.m. in Charleston and coastal flooding is possible. Drivers are advised to drive carefully and avoid flooded roads and large puddles.

As of 7:50 a.m., no roads downtown are closed because of flooding. This story will be updated with closures as needed.

