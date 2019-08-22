The Coast Guard suspended a vast search for two missing firefighters who did not return from a fishing trip last week off Florida's Atlantic coast.
The search for Brian McCluney and Justin Walker spanned more than 146,368 square miles, roughly the size of Montana, and lasted more than 281 hours by the time efforts were called off Thursday night, officials said.
“Our Coast Guard men and women worked tirelessly alongside federal, state, and local partner agencies as well as countless volunteers searching for Brian and Justin,” said Capt. Mark Vlaun, commander of Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville. “Despite those efforts, we have been unable to locate any signs of the vessel or the missing boaters."
The firefighters departed last Friday on their outing aboard a 24-foot vessel from Port Canaveral, Florida.
Suspending a search isn't an easy decision and officials have been in contact with the firefighters' families, Vlaun said.
Several agencies took part in the search, including personnel from Coast Guard Sector Charleston, and the S.C. Department of Natural Resources, which contributed multiple 28-foot boats to the efforts and an aircraft.
On Monday, crews found McCluney's fishing tackle bag some 50 miles off St. Augustine in north Florida.
McCluney works for the Jacksonville department while Walker is a master technician with the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department in Virginia, just outside the nation's capital.
McCluney's wife said Tuesday she hoped the discovery of her husband's tackle bag would lead to the men will be found. In a Facebook post, Stephanie McCluney added that she believed the bag was thrown overboard by the men to help those who are searching for them.
