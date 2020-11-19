Coast Guard recovers body of missing Charleston-area fisherman

The U.S. Coast Guard recovered the body of one of two fisherman who were reported missing earlier this week after failing to return from a trip.
Guardsmen recovered the remains of Don McCullock, a 50-year-old resident of the greater Charleston area, officials confirmed Thursday night. On Wednesday they found his fishing partner alive in a sailboat near Tybee Island and brought him to safety.
McCullock went missing after his boat capsized, officials said.
The Coast Guard was notified the men were missing at 3:47 p.m. Tuesday after a family member said they were overdue to return, officials said.
Update#4: @USCG Air Station #Savannah crew hoists 1 man from a sailing vessel 8NM east of #TybeeIsland, #Georgia. Multiple #USCG assets are continuing the search for the second man #HappeningNow #BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/kNV3h0R4oZ— USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) November 18, 2020