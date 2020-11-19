You are the owner of this article.
Coast Guard recovers body of missing Charleston-area fisherman

Coast Guard rescue missing fisherman

The U.S. Coast Guard rescues one of two fishermen reported missing from the Charleston area. The man was found in a boat near Tybee Island on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. The next day, guardsmen recovered his fishing partner's body near St. Helena Sound. Provided

The U.S. Coast Guard recovered the body of one of two fisherman who were reported missing earlier this week after failing to return from a trip. 

Guardsmen recovered the remains of Don McCullock, a 50-year-old resident of the greater Charleston area, officials confirmed Thursday night. On Wednesday they found his fishing partner alive in a sailboat near Tybee Island and brought him to safety. 

McCullock went missing after his boat capsized, officials said. 

The Coast Guard was notified the men were missing at 3:47 p.m. Tuesday after a family member said they were overdue to return, officials said. 

