Search and rescue efforts were underway Thursday after a twin-engine aircraft went missing off the South Carolina coast.
The Piper PA-31 was reported missing around 11:45 a.m. about 100 miles south-southeast of Charleston, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
It took off from Robert F. Swinnie Airport in Andrews in western Georgetown County and was bound for the Bahamas.
Air traffic controllers received a report from the aircraft of an in-flight emergency, lost contact on radar and notified the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center, according to the Coast Guard.
The Coast Guard and Navy are assisting in the search, the FAA stated.
No information on the aircraft's registration or owner was available on Thursday.