Coast Guard investigating 'unknown sheen' in water near Charleston marina

The Coast Guard is investigating the origin of an unknown substance seen in the Ashley River near the Charleston City Marina.
Personnel at Coast Guard Sector Charleston got a call at 4:18 p.m. Feb. 17 from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's National Response Center, said Robert Plante, search and rescue coordinator for the Coast Guard in Charleston.
The nature and origin of the substance, described only as an "unknown sheen," is currently being investigated, Plante said.
This story is developing. Check back fore more.