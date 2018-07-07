The U.S. Coast Guard is investigating after a man died when his boat crashed into a seawall on Friday in the Cooper River.
Authorities were called to the crash at 11:31 p.m. Friday, south of the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center, according to the Coast Guard. There were two people aboard the Miss June, a 24-foot Moran Environmental work boat.
The boat's operator, Edward Barnett, was identified as the deceased party, the Coast Guard said. Another crew member suffered a leg injury and was transported to Medical University Hospital.
What caused the crash remains under investigation.