Coast Guard continues search for North Charleston diver missing off Port Royal

The Coast Guard continued Thursday its dayslong search for a North Charleston diver who went missing near Port Royal Sound earlier this week.
Alan Devier, 49, is well known in the diving community and specializes in hunting for fossilized shark teeth, which he sells and gives to charitable causes, friends said.
Authorities first received reports that Devier was missing on Tuesday afternoon, the Coast Guard said. Crews have searched about 785 square miles of water since then. The search has focused in the sound and up and down the Atlantic coastal area.
#Update @USCG and partner agency crews have searched approx. 785 square miles for the missing diver near Port Royal Sound, #SouthCarolina. The #USCG Cutter Pompano crew and helicopter crews from #Savannah will search through the night. Read more here: https://t.co/Q6ptjBQqs6 pic.twitter.com/HSYN3MnIA4— USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) April 30, 2020
Boat and helicopter crews plan to search through Thursday night, the Coast Guard said.
In addition to Coast Guardsmen from several stations in South Carolina and Georgia, crews from the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office, Beaufort County Marine Rescue Squadron, Fripp Island Fire and Rescue and Parris Island Fire and Emergency Services are helping with the search.
Officials reports from the Coast Guard show this isn't the first time Devier has gone missing near Port Royal Sound.
In early March, he and 66-year-old Jimmy Armstrong were rescued after Devier's wife said the pair hadn't returned from a trip.
Coast guardsmen found Armstrong while the crew of a charter fishing vessel found Devier on the southern part of Parris Island.
Michelle Meissen, founder and CEO of Palmetto Ocean Conservancy, said she and others who know Devier are in disbelief.
"He's not a novice," she said. "It's just very strange that he's out missing and for so long."
#HappeningNow @USCG Air Station #Savannah helicopter crews and the #USCG Cutter Pompano crew continue to search for the missing 49-year-old diver near Port Royal Sound, #SouthCarolina. pic.twitter.com/QXPenRvrHB— USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) April 30, 2020
Meissen, who dives herself, said she met Devier through her nonprofit foundation and added he has donated a bag of high quality shark teeth to her children's program called Guardians of the Sea.
"He does it for a good cause," she said. "Anything to promote shark education, to promote sustainability, he is always there. He’s just one of those guys that will just be there for you without any questions asked."
Devier's disappearance has been hard on the diving community, which is tightly knit, Meissen said.
"It's a surreal feeling," she said. "You just can't believe it."
Anyone with information about Devier is asked to contact the Coast Guard Sector Charleston Command Center at 843-740-7050.