A Coast Guard cutter sunk a German submarine off the Coast of North Carolina during World War II and brought the survivors back to the Charleston Navy Yard for questioning.
That's just one of the events that will be highlighted during a free symposium called "The United States Coast Guard at War" aboard the aircraft carrier Yorktown, according to an announcement from Patriots Point Naval and Maritime Museum.
The symposium is at 7 p.m. Aug. 3. Admission and parking are free.
The Coast Guard cutter Icarus sunk the German sub on May 9, 1942. Other historic events to be discussed range from World War II to the Persian Gulf War.
Visitors will also be able to tour the Medal of Honor Museum aboard the Yorktown. The only recipient who was in the Coast Guard was Douglas Munro, who was posthumously awarded the medal for actions taken during the Battle of Guadalcanal.
The symposium is sponsored by the USS Yorktown Foundation and the Charleston Area Convention and Visitors Bureau. Other supporters include Salmons Marine Contractors, CMMC Navy Yard Industrial Campus, Rapid Ocean Response Company, and the Charleston branch of the Harbor Pilots’ Association.