Coalition demands Charleston divert $5 million in police funds to community programs

Months after a renewed surge of protests against police brutality, calls to "defund the police" are reverberating through cities across the nation. Activists in Charleston formalized their demands.

The newly formed Charleston People's Budget Coalition announced Wednesday their demand that the city reallocate $5 million from the Charleston Police Department to other public services in 2021, targeting historically marginalized communities.

Doing so would be a step toward reversing a system that's prone to targeting Black residents, the coalition argues, while investing to halt the systemic inequalities that fuel crime.

For years, Charleston police have focused on community-oriented policing, having officers build relationships and set up events in the neighborhoods they patrol.

The department earmarked over $46,000 of its $53 million budget for the community outreach general fund in 2020, pledging to expand school and camp programming and set up citizen listening events.

But, the coalition argues, that money could be better spent by city departments that address underlying inequality.

Instead of extra officers to police jaywalking, the coalition wants better sidewalk infrastructure to protect cyclists and pedestrians, whose fatalities reached a new peak in 2019, according to the Governors Highway Safety Association. More affordable housing could cut loitering more effectively than criminal charges for the homeless, the coalition argues.

“African Americans’ perspective of public safety doesn't necessarily mean the same thing it does in the lives of others,” said Dot Scott, Charleston Branch NAACP President. "Rethinking the budget around public safety would and should also require rethinking the value of all residents and their contributions, past and present, in making this beautiful city what it is today. To do less maintains the status of ‘partially separate and absolutely not equal.’”

The call comes as the city prepares for a $42 million decrease in revenues because of the coronavirus pandemic, and police increased patrols on the peninsula after a fatal downtown shooting and several weeks of protests.

Councilman Harry Griffin said it's the worst possible time for a demand he wouldn't support any year. The majority of police funding goes to salary and insurance costs, he said, so cutting spending would require slicing jobs.

And while the department gets nearly a quarter of the city's formal budget funds, Griffin said, resources for other programs such as affordable housing come from grants and businesses.

The coalition includes the ACLU of South Carolina, Black Liberation Fund, Black Lives Matter Charleston, Charleston Black Pride, Charleston Democratic Socialists of America, Community First Land Trust, JC & Associates LLC, Lowcountry Action Committee, Lowcountry Alliance for Model Communities, Charleston Activist Network's Tamika Gadsden, NAACP Charleston and We Are Family.