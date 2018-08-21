The first of several closures on the Wando River bridge has been completed.
The work, which involved closing a lane on eastbound Interstate 526, started Saturday and ended Monday night — one day ahead of schedule, the S.C. Department of Transportation announced Tuesday.
Truck lanes on both the eastbound and westbound sides of the James B. Edwards Bridge will remain closed, officials said.
Repair efforts come more than two months after emergency work to fix the bridge's westbound side, where a primary support cable snapped in mid-May.
The bridge has seen several problems since opening in 1991, and the failed cable has raised new questions about the structure's safety and remaining lifespan. The DOT already had spent $3.8 million on fixes and investigations related to the cables before this year's problem emerged.
More permanent work, including the installation of extra cables and waterproofing, might last into next summer, DOT district bridge engineer Kevin Turner has said.
This week's project included electrical work needed for the coming installation of equipment that will monitor the cables.
Waterproofing the bridge's surface could involve more extensive closures, but that work is seen as vital since the severed cable was attributed to water-induced corrosion.