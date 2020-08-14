Close to 600 mystery seed mailings from China reported in SC

Nearly 600 reports of unsolicited suspect seed-mailings from China have been filed with agriculture investigative agencies in South Carolina.

The state Department of Agriculture first advised residents last month to avoid opening the packages and also to not plant the unidentified seeds.

The request still stands after at least three invasive plant species were detected inside.

Dr. Steve Cole, director of Clemson University’s regulatory services unit, said university officials were collecting samples reported in the state but has since been directed to send them to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Plant Protection and Quarantine division.

Cole said the USDA has received about 3,000 reports of the unsolicited seeds nationally.

“And that doesn’t include the state information,” Cole said. “So if you added South Carolina, we’ve had probably more than 500 by now. And you know, we’re a smaller state than some of the other states.”

A USDA spokeswoman said the office of Meg Raabe, the state’s plant health director, has received 103 reports from South Carolina residents that they had received the unsolicited seeds.

Clemson has received close to 400 reports, and the state department of agriculture has received about 125.

On Tuesday, Cole said, Clemson had three mail bins full of seeds that had been shipped. He said there doesn’t seem to be a target area in South Carolina for the mailings. But more have been noticed in areas with greater populations, he said.

According to Cole, 1,600 seed packets have been analyzed so far, and 140 different types of plants have been identified. Three invasive plant species have been found.

“And those are the things that we would be concerned with from an environmental standpoint because that could come in and overtake and out-compete with native plants and species and have a negative impact in our environment, and potentially with agriculture, as well,” Cole said.

Some of the seeds have grown plants that produce melon-like fruit which could be native to China. People are advised not to eat them.

Clemson University’s Department of Plant Industry recently created a website so South Carolinians can report online if they have received the packages. The website includes instructions for reporting and storing the seeds until they are collected and destroyed by state or federal officials.

The USDA has reported there is currently no evidence the unsolicited seed packages are anything other than an internet brushing scam where sellers send items to unsuspecting consumers and post false reviews to boost sales, according to the agency.

Osama El-Lissy, deputy administrator of USDA's Plant Protection and Quarantine Division, said the agency is working with China to figure out who is sending the shipments and to stop future ones.

Those who receive unsolicited seeds in the mail are asked to contact the USDA’s Smuggling Interdiction and Trade Compliance program at 1-800-877-3835 or SITC.Mail@aphis.usda.gov.