Climate change is stretching allergy season, but effects are less clear in SC

An earlier spring in the Charleston area has provoked an earlier allergy season, but there's no clear sign yet that spring hay fever is getting worse as climate change progresses.

This year's premature warming has stimulated higher pollen counts in Charleston, according to data collected for the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology.

Trees have been emitting high amounts of pollen since early January, according to that data, a more aggressive start to the season than in at least the past four years.

But a 2014 study of the continental United States did not show the allergy season was consistently lengthening in the Southeast or that it was beginning sooner, according to data from 2001 to 2010.

Scientists have long predicted that the season will worsen in cooler climates. Farther north, that signal has indeed been clearer: climate change is already spurring more intense hay fever seasons, said Columbia University professor Lewis Ziska.

The changes in northern altitudes are more marked because small amounts of warming have bigger impacts on typically colder climates.

Ziska, who studies the changing biology of plants cause by climate change, said research has shown both longer allergy seasons and plants that produce more pollen on average in northern latitudes. He led a 2019 study showing that across both the United States and Europe.

Climate change, or the average increase in air and water temperatures globally, is happening as greenhouse gases emitted from fossil fuels and other sources insulate the planet and stop heat from escaping. Both an increase in heat and increase in carbon dioxide are stimulating plant growth — the molecule, a leading greenhouse gas, is essential for plants to perform photosynthesis.

That's a problem not just for allergy sufferers but for other people, too. Even without an allergy, the longer someone is exposed to pollen or another potentially irritating substance, the more likely they are to develop a sensitivity to it.

Brian Dantzler, an allergist who's worked in the Charleston area for nearly 38 years, said he hasn't seen a clearly longer season in South Carolina, but he has seen an increase in the number of people with allergies.

Irritants start with 20 different pollinating trees, including oak, birch, pine and pecan, which can start producing telltale yellow dust in January or February, Dantzler said. Springtime is dominated by pollinating grasses, and in the late summer and fall, several weeds contribute to pollen counts.

Even if it hasn't translated to a change in South Carolina's allergy-causing trees, grasses and weeds, a winter and spring warming trend is evident here. Those seasons' average high temperatures have been trending definitively hotter at most weather stations across the state, said Greg Carbone, a climatologist at the University of South Carolina.

That trend is wreaking havoc in several ways, including making it harder for growers of cold-sensitive crops, like peaches, to ensure a robust harvest. It's also challenging for scientists to understand how fewer consistent days of frost in the Southeast are affecting pollen production, a point that needs more study, Ziska said.

"That may also have an effect in terms of the amount of pollen that oaks and birches and maples produce in the spring," he said. "We are still trying to understand that."

Ziska added that there's also some limited data indicating that pollen itself is changing, and its ability to cause allergic reactions is becoming more potent, but that point merits more research as well.

In those sensitive to it, pollen essentially provokes an immune response in which cells release chemicals called histamines. Those chemicals provoke inflamed sinuses, itchy, watery eyes and other symptoms.

More Information Seasonal allergies and the novel coronavirus spur different symptoms. Common seasonal allergy symptoms: Red, itchy and watery eyes

Sneezing

Clear mucus production

Itchy throat

Stuffy or runny nose Common COVID-19 symptoms: Fever

Dry cough

Shortness of breath Source: The Centers for Disease Control, Brian Dantzler

For Dantzler's patients, this season has not been as severe as last year. Several rainfalls have helped to "scrub the air," he said, while early spring 2019 was consistently dry, letting pollen linger longer.

Allergy sufferers this year will have to plan ahead if they're going to visit Dantzler's office, Allergy Partners of Charleston. While patients used to be able to drop in unannounced for an allergy shot, he said, the office is now requiring appointments so it can handle the flow of people as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues.

And while seasonal allergies are known as "hay fever," there's no fever involved, he said. That's a potential symptom of COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, and not a sign of pollen irritation.