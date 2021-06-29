Climate change expected to make Charleston’s weather even more extreme

Hotter days, more rain, more floods. The accelerating forces of climate change will make Charleston’s fickle weather even more extreme, scientists say.

Already, the area’s intensifying storms and higher tides pose new challenges: Patients and health workers battle floodwaters to reach Charleston’s vulnerable medical district; emergency workers plow through rising waters to pluck people from trapped cars.

And people in poverty often suffer the most, forced to flee low-lying homes and trudge through stormwaters crawling with disease-causing bacteria.

But scientists say temperature changes in the past 100 years could be small compared with what is likely in the next century.

Weather extremes in the Southeast have been relatively modest over the past 100 years, according to Greg Carbone, a geography professor at the University of South Carolina.

But that will change because of what "we’ve imposed on the Earth’s climate," he said.

On the West Coast, a historic heat wave is scorching states like California, Nevada and Arizona so badly that the National Weather Service issued excessive heat warnings.

Closer to South Carolina, fierce storms flooded City Market and other parts of Charleston June 12-13, and Tropical Storm Danny made landfall on June 30 on the southern part of the coast and dropped 4 to 6 inches of rain on parts of the region.

All told, the Southeast has seen a 27 percent increase in frequent downpours, a recent NOAA analysis found.

Carbone said such extremes should prod people to think more seriously about energy use and burning fossil fuels.

“We need to think about how we’re building and what we’re doing with water, what we’re doing with urban environments that can either make areas hotter or make flooding more likely,” Carbone said.

Here are some of the primary weather extremes you can expect to experience in South Carolina:

90-degree weather

In Charleston, maximum temperatures for all seasons have increased steadily over the past 100 years, Carbone said.

This translates to more frequent days when temperatures exceed 90 degrees, according to State Climatologist Hope Mizzell.

From 1938 to 2020, the Charleston International Airport saw an average of 57 days per year with temperatures greater than 90 degrees, South Carolina State Climatology Office records show. The greatest number of 90-degree days occurred in 2016 with 98. The fewest happened in 1959 with just 20 days.

Last year had 72 days with temperatures above 90 degrees. This year has seen 13 90-degree days, which is just slightly below normal, Mizzell said.

“You’re not on pace to break any records, but it’s just June,” she said.

Tidal flooding

Last year broke the record of major tidal floods in the region. Water levels rose to 8 feet seven times in 2020, and that was without the area being directly affected by a hurricane.

The Charleston Harbor tidal gauge recorded 68 tidal floods — the second-most ever at the station. The highest year was 2019, when water levels reached 7 feet or higher 89 times.

Earlier this year, Doug Marcy, a coastal hazards specialist with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration in Charleston, said it seemed like the past 10 years have shown a definite acceleration in tidal flooding. But scientists are unsure whether it will stay that way for another 10 years.

Weather patterns, the low-lying nature of Charleston, and the lunar cycle have always led to flooding in the Lowcountry. But rising seas make it easier for all of these factors to push water onto land, according to Steve Rowley, science and operations officer for the Weather Service in Charleston.

The city is working on several projects to deal with tidal and rainfall flooding.

Precipitation trends

Heavy precipitation events in the Lowcountry are not increasing quite at the rate temperature is, even though it may seem that way.

Normal precipitation for June at the airport is 6.21 inches. Only 5.2 inches were recorded in June 2020. But precipitation amounts for this month have already passed the average. As of June 29, 7.2 inches had already been recorded, according to the National Weather Service.

Data from the State Climatology Office show there are only about four days per year when precipitation of at least 2 inches is recorded at the Charleston airport. These are considered heavy precipitation events.

Mizzell said there have been some years when no heavy precipitation events were recorded, like in 1984. Other years, such as 2019, saw higher-than-average rainstorms. That year had six notable deluges.

There were 11.5 inches of daily precipitation recorded at the airport in 2015, the highest on record from 1938 to 2020. That was the same year South Carolina experienced the 1,000-year flood.

The weather service said a large portion of the state received more than a foot of rain in a five-day period during that flooding event in 2015. Roads and bridges were washed out, dams were breached and at least 19 people died. A U.S. Department of Commerce service report said damage losses were nearly $1.5 billion.

In 1998, 10.52 inches were recorded — the second-highest amount from 1938 to 2020. The third-highest daily precipitation amount, 9.4 inches, was reported in 1973.

The National Weather Service said 24.05 inches of rain has been recorded at the airport so far this year, as of June 29 — 1.9 inches above normal.

Tropical weather

The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season was a record-breaking one, with 30 named storms — 14 reached hurricane strength, seven of which became major hurricanes. Eleven named storms hit the United States, according to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

NOAA in April revised what it considers an average Atlantic hurricane season. An average season now includes 14 named storms, seven hurricanes and three major hurricanes.

In the past, an average season was considered one that had no more than 12 named storms and six hurricanes. The number of major hurricanes remained the same.

Having so many storms in 2020 meant the tropical cyclone name list generated by the World Meteorological Organization was exhausted and storms near the end of the season took names from the Greek alphabet.

Nine names last season came from the Greek alphabet. This was only the second time the Greek alphabet was used to name storms — the 2005 season used six Greek names.

Eight tropical systems impacted South Carolina in 2020. No hurricanes made direct landfall in the state last year, but one tropical storm did, Bertha, which came ashore, according to the State Climatology Office.

Isaias was one of the most notable storms in the state last year. The hurricane impacted the Palmetto State offshore but made landfall in North Carolina, Mizzell said. Storm surge and widespread coastal flooding closed roads across the Grand Strand and prompted public safety officials to deploy high-water vehicles to rescue families.

NOAA classifies hurricanes as tropical cyclones with maximum sustained winds of 74 mph or higher. Major hurricanes have maximum sustained winds of 111 mph or higher. Hugo in 1989, a Category 4 storm, was the last major hurricane to make landfall in South Carolina. And Matthew in 2016 was the most recent land-falling hurricane in the Palmetto State.

But since that time, several other tropical systems, including Hurricane Irma and Tropical Storm Florence, have impacted areas of the state with rain, wind and flooding.

Hurricane Dorian in 2019 made landfall in North Carolina but still managed to cause major flooding in some areas of the Palmetto State, tore down trees and caused power outages for more than 270,000 homes.

And since the Atlantic waters off North America are warm, Carbone said the conditions are right for another above-normal hurricane season.

NOAA has predicted the 2021 season to be above-normal, too, but not quite as active as last season. Ben Friedman, the administration’s acting administrator, said the projection calls for a 70 percent probability of 13 to 20 named storms, six to 10 hurricanes and three to five major hurricanes.

There have been four named storms so far this season. Claudette formed in the Gulf of Mexico and made its way to the Carolinas on June 20. The depression caused thunderstorms, flooding and wind gusts in the Charleston area. Coastal bridges experienced wind gusts between 35 and 40 mph, according to weather service officials.

Danny, the latest named storm and fourth one of the season, caused wind gusts, dumped rain on the Lowcountry and led to more than 570 power outages in the area. Colorado State University meteorologist Philip Klotzbach said on Twitter that Danny was the first named storm to make landfall in the state in June since 1867.

There are other systems brewing in the Atlantic basin.

"We know by changing the composition of the atmosphere, by increasing greenhouse gases, we are likely to cause changes to the global climate system," Carbone said.

One of the most important expressions of that is the warming of the oceans, which supplies more energy for tropical storm systems. The intensity of the storms and their potential to produce heavy rain both increase when water temperature increases, Carbone said.

Scientists believe there will continue to be natural variability, or warming of the Atlantic and cooling over decade-long periods. Carbone said there is also enough evidence to suggest that the overall temperature is probably going to rise in the 21st century.

"And the overall impact of that, of course, is going to be for a little more fuel for hurricanes, including more water vapor that evaporates off those warmer oceans," Carbone said.

And that creates the potential for more downpours.