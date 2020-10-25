Clergy and community members gather in North Charleston, show support for first responders

On a sunny Sunday afternoon, around 40 people gathered at North Charleston City Hall to pray for tri-county unity and show support for first responders.

North Charleston police Sgt. Tireka Cerone, who organized the event along with Tyrese Manigault, said that in the past few months, some community members have been praying with officers before they start their shifts. Sunday's event was a way to grow that positive encouragement, she said.

"I pray every day for our officers to remain safe and to return home safe to their families. I hope each of you does the same," North Charleston councilwoman Rhonda Jerome said as she welcomed the crowd.

For an hour, prayer and song interspersed, with clergy calling for peace and fellowship in Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester counties.

Charleston County Sheriff Al Cannon was scheduled to give remarks but was unable to attend. Summerville's assistant police chief, Major Doug Wright, spoke to the audience in his place.

Wright said that officers always try to keep in mind that one reason for doing what they do, even when faced with danger or resentment.

"Sometimes, it can be very difficult to put that uniform on," he said, but keeping the community safe is what matters most.

Wright said he prayed to see unity again. "We are you, and you are us," he told the crowd.

North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess addressed the audience as well, saying it can be hard for police officers to get the appreciation seen by other first responders.

"Sometimes we don’t get the love that we expect, but we keep grinding because we know we’re going to get it. And this shows the love right here," he said to the crowd gathered.

"Thank y’all for believing in us, and coming here and showing us love," Burgess said.

Sunday's event ended with a prayer by evangelist Ramona Stillwagon, who shared that she had her own encounters with the North Charleston police years ago when she broke the law.

"I want to give you hope that not everyone you come into contact with is an individual who won’t change," she told the law enforcement officers standing before her. "You are just like me, you are my brothers and sisters in Christ."

Cerone said she hopes to make the gathering an annual event.