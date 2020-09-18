Clemson works to discover extent of invader beetle infestation in Charleston County

An invasive beetle from Asia has made its way to the Lowcountry and could kill a number of trees in the area over time.

The Asian longhorned beetle was first detected in May by a homeowner in the Hollywood area of Charleston County.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has since identified affected trees in about a 25-square-mile area surrounding the region.

Greg Ibach, the agency’s under secretary for marketing and regulatory programs, said the wood-boring beetles have been found in residential, wooded and marsh areas. They affect 15 different plant families, but primarily maples, elms and willow trees.

"The good thing about South Carolina is that the maple is not the predominant tree, which is the preferred host for the Asian longhorned beetle," Ibach said.

But the beetles could affect the forestry, shipping and nursery industries in the state.

Steve Cole, director of regulatory and public service programs at Clemson University, said there are economic and ecological impacts of losing trees. For some homeowners, aesthetics plays a role, too.

Cole said Asian longhorned beetles were first detected in the United States in 1996. They have been found in New Jersey, Illinois, New York and Massachusetts.

It is believed that the insects travel to new areas through shipping crates and wood packing material.

“So you can imagine the port in Charleston is probably the place that we received it in South Carolina,” Cole said.

The beetles destroy trees from the inside out by feeding on the tissues that transport water and nutrients to the plant. Signs of the beetle’s presences can include sap oozing from the exit holes left behind and sawdust on lower tree branches.

“They basically kill the tree over time, and it may take a couple of years for the tree to decline and die," Cole said.

It can take nearly 15 years to get rid of the beetles once they have infested an area.

Adult longhorned beetles can measure up to about 1½ inches long. They are black with white spots, have black-and-white striped antennae and blueish feet.

Clemson and the USDA are surveying the region to see just how widespread the infestation is. Once that is complete, a quarantine could be enacted to place additional restrictions on shipping wood material in and out of the area.

“Essentially, it would require — if you’re trying to ship material that could be, you know, a host for this insect, we would want to do an initial inspection,” Cole said. “And especially if it’s going to another state.”

An infestation can be fairly slow-moving on its own, but people can spread it quicker.

"What speeds up the movement is humans, facilitating movement by moving packing material and firewood and things like that," Cole said. "So that's why the public education part is so important."

A quarantine is one way to slow the problem. But Cole said taking down infested trees is the only way to really control the pests.

According to Ibach, the pests can be eliminated if trees are taken down and chipped up properly.

The USDA has indicated that $1.97 million in federal funding will be given to Clemson next year for the eradication efforts.